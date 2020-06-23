Moultrie, GA (31768)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.