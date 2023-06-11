MOULTRIE, Ga. - Bryce Giddens was the center on the 2010 Colquitt County football team’s offensive line that helped lead the Packers to their first state championship game appearance in 16 years.
That group also included tackles Preston Mobley and Xzavier Ward, guards Trey Rhymes and Garrett Brewer and “super sub” Thomas Marshall, who filled in at every position.
That line helped the Packers’ offense average 421.8 yards and 35.7 points a game, even factoring in a 15-9 season-opening home loss to Cook.
And in the 52-38 state championship game defeat at the hands of Bookwood, the Packers rolled up 609 yards of offense and 36 first downs.
Giddens, now in his second season as the Packers offensive line coach, says he believes the 2023 offensive line that is being built this summer, could be the 2010 group’s equal.
Or even better.
“These guys remind me a lot of that group,” Giddens said. “I told them they’ve got a chance to be one of the best to ever come through here.”
Like the 2010 line, this year’s quintet has a veteran presence in three returning full-time starters: tackle Ja’Quavian “Turk” Daniels, guard Ja’Nas Daniels and center Jay’Den Williams.
Khalil Collins never started a game as a sophomore last year, but played every other series at left guard throughout most of the season.
“He got enough meaningful snaps to almost count as a starter,” Gidden said of Collins, a 6-foot-3, 270-pounder.
Xavier Nickerson, expected to start at right tackle, had knee surgery during the season last year, but returned to get some playing time in the quarterfinal and semifinal games.
Turk Daniels has moved from right tackle, where he has started the last three seasons, to the left tackle slot this spring.
Turk, a 6-foot-1, 309-pounder, has started 35 straight games for the Packers and graded out at 87 percent last season.
He is receiving some well-earned college offers.
“He is athletic enough to play anywhere,” Giddens said of Turk, who also is among the state’s top high school wrestlers in 285-pound weight class.
Ja’Nas, a 5-foot-10, 262-pounder, is the team’s reigning “knockdown” champion.
He was credited with putting his opponent on the ground 81 times last season.
Ja’Nas also finished at 85 percent last year.
Williams, at 6-foot-2, 275 pounds, had an outstanding junior season.
“He is a true center,” Giddens said.
All five know the Packers offense well and their roles in it.
“They all five understand what everybody is doing on every play,” Giddens said. “They know the big picture.
“They know their job first, of course, but they know what the guy next to him is responsible for too.”
And the group also communicates well with veteran quarterback Neko Fann and with up-and-coming junior running backs Day’Shawn Brown and Ramsey Dennis, Giddens said.
Because of their prior success and potential, Giddens is working them extra hard.
“I am really excited about this group,” he said. “I’m as hard on them as I’ve ever been because I know the expectations are so high.
“My job is to make them meet or exceed expectations.”
Giddens said the starters also have taken the younger players under their wings and are helping them to become the next generation of outstanding Colquitt County linemen.
“They are a true brotherhood,” Giddens said of the starters. “They want to leave a legacy and let the young guys know what it takes to be an offensive lineman at Colquitt County.”
Giddens said all five are likely to continue their careers next season, joining 2022 starters Keshaun Palmore and Cole Holmes at getting an opportunity to play in the trenches at the next level.
Palmore will be headed to Savannah State soon. Holmes is joining the new program at Thomas University.
The Packers’ current second offensive unit is made up of all juniors, including left tackle Jakari Byrd, who played defensive end during the Packers 13-1 2022 season.
“He’s coming along,” Giddens said. “We hope he gets some playing time this year.”
An outstanding athlete, Byrd starts on the Packers basketball team.
The two backup guards are Tayshaun Hooks and 289-pound C.J. Scott.
The No. 2 center is Matt Dillon, a 220-pounder, who, like Turk Daniels, is a member of the Colquitt County wrestling team.
The right tackle is Cole Holder, who distinguished himself last spring as a sophomore pitcher on the Packers baseball team.
“I’m enjoying helping to develop these rising juniors,” Giddens said. “I’m hoping they’ll get some reps this year and next season they’ll be next up.”
Also competing for playing time this season will be left tackle Connor Norman, left guard Jamaal Jackson, center Ethan Yingling, right guards Damien Suarez and Miguel Contreras and right tackle Theron Allen. Walker Story also is in the mix.
Norman, Jackson and Yingling are sophomores. Suarez, Contreras, Allen and Story are juniors.
All 17 are taking advantage of a rigorous summer program.
Giddens said summer sessions enable the linemen to get better on the fundamentals of pass protection, to work on blitzes and various defensive fronts and to get better at the releases and aiming points in the screen game.
The offensive linemen also will take part in padded camps at Bainbridge later this month and at Fitzgerald in July.
“We treat them very seriously,” Giddens said of the camps. “They give us a chance to get a lot of reps on film and evaluate guys further.”
“This is really a time for sharpening our craft,” Giddens said.
And, he added, “That is on top of strength and conditioning.”
