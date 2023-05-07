MOULTRIE, Ga. - Saying he wants to be closer to his home in Moultrie, Kevin Giddens has resigned from his job as an associate director of the Georgia High School Association.
The former Colquitt County line coach, athletic director and assistant principal, will leave in June, but will continue to coordinate the GHSA’s bass fishing program on a part-time basis.
Giddens joined the GHSA staff in 2018 and began coordinating the association’s football program in 2019.
He was an assistant coach at Colquitt County from 1994-1997 before taking over as the head coach and athletic director at Coffee High for three years.
After returning to Colquitt County, he served as athletic director and an assistant principal and also coached the Packers offensive line from 2008-2011.
Giddens also worked for the Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Department.
The GHSA also recently announced that executive director Robin Hines, another former Colquitt County assistant coach, has signed a three-year contract extension. He has led the association for the last six years.
Of this and that:
• Former Colquitt County defensive back Omar Daniels, who has been a reserve at Kansas State the last two seasons, has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.
He played in 11 games for the Wildcats and was credited with a tackle in Kansas State’s Sugar Bowl game against Alabama.
• Kaleb Dawson, a defensive back who has played the last five seasons at Appalachian State, has transferred to Alabama A&M.
He still has two years of eligibility.
Dawson graduated in December from App State with a degree in health and physical education.
• In his first year as a head coach, former Packer Colin Kirkland has led the Centennial High baseball team to a 28-8 record and a berth in the Class 5A Final Four.
• Region 1-7A baseball champion Lowndes has advanced to the Final Four where it will meet North Paulding.
The Vikings are now 25-13.
Mill Creek and Parkview will be in Class 7A’s other semifinal series.
Lowndes swept Westlake and Grayson in its first two rounds of the playoffs.
Then, after dropping the first game of its quarterfinal series against North Gwinnett, the Vikings rallied to eliminate the Bulldogs 9-4 and 9-3.
• Tift County reached the Elite Eight in the Class 6A baseball playoffs before being eliminated by Pope.
The Blue Devils were the No. 2 team from Region 1-6A and finish with a 27-11 record.
• The recent NFL draft was completed with 25 of the 259 collegiate players selected coming from Georgia high schools.
One of those, of course, was LSU’s Jay Ward, who played at Colquitt County.
Former Packer and Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker was not drafted, but did sign as a free agent with the Las Vegas Raiders.
• The University of West Georgia baseball team was eliminated recently from the Gulf South Conference’s baseball tournament by Delta State.
The only run in the Wolves’ 3-1 defeat came on a home run by former Packer Henry Daniels.
The Wolves are now 31-18.
Daniels, who has started all 49 of West Georgia’s games, is hitting .335 with 10 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 49 RBIs. His 15 homers lead the team.
• Abby Plymel is hitting .286 with nine doubles, a triple and 20 runs batted in for the ABAC women’s softball team.
The Fillies are 30-16 overall and 20-4 in the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association.
• The ABAC baseball team is 28-28 with former Packer Jeb Johnson leading the pitching staff with a 10-4 record.
The sophomore right-hander has made 18 appearances, including 14 starts for the Stallions, striking out a team-leading 89 batters in 78.1 innings.
• After winning three games in a row, the Andrew College baseball team has a 28-21 record.
The Tigers are getting a strong offensive performance from JT Whatley, who is hitting .336 with five doubles, seven home runs and 36 runs batted in.
Left-hander Gavin Steptoe is 4-1 on the mound for the Tigers.
