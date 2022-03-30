MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County girls 4x100-meter relay team, which included neither a junior nor a senior, set a school record in the six-team track meet held Wednesday at Packer Park.
The Colquitt County boys team had a strong performance, led by Carlos Moore, who took first place in both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles; Raheim McBride, who was first in the 100-meter dash; Kamal Bonner, who was first in the 200-meter dash; and Keyshun Palmore, who was first in the shot put.
The girls relay team, which placed second in the event, included sophomore Messiah Bender, first leg; freshman Aziah McNeal, second leg; freshman Rajala McBride, third leg; and sophomore D’Zeriyah Polite, fourth leg.
The meet also drew teams from Lowndes, Fitzgerald, Brooks County, Thomas County Central and Cook.
Also for the Lady Packers:
• 100-meter dash: McNeal, second, 13.03; Ta’Meria Williams, sixth, 13:56; Bender, third, 14.20.
• 200-meter dash: Polite, second, 27.05: Bender, sixth, 27.82; Kumya Jones, 14th, 31.59.
• 400-meter dash: Polite, fifth, 1:09.90; Kayonnah Lawton, seventh, 1:13.73.
800-meter run: Mattie Jo Rigsby, third, 1:58.99.
• 1600-meter run: Rigsby, fourth, 6:49.02.
• 100-meter hurdles: Cuythia Robinson, seventh, 20.40; Safari Murray, 10th, 22.12.
• 300-meter hurdles: Safari Murray, fourth, 55.90; Cynthia Robinson, fifth, 1:01.39.
• 4x200-meter relay: Colquitt, third.
• 4x400-meter relay: Colquitt, fourth.
• High jump: Williams, 14-0.5; Jaliah Smith, 12-2.5; Jones, 12-1.
• Triple jump: McBride, third, 32-10.
• Discus: Alexiya Barge, 10th, 62-8; Kemara Ziegler, 11th, 61-9; Trinity Grier, 14th, 40-5.
• Shot put: Ziegler, second, 32-8; Grier, ninth. 27-2; Barge, 14th, 23-2.
Also for the Packers:
• 100-meter dash: McBride, first, 11.29; Jaden Fowler, 14th, 12.3; Jaquez Collier, 18th, 12.61.
• 200-meter dash: Bonner, first, 23.40; Everett Green, 11th, 24.55; Trenton Dunbr, 14th, 29.83.
• 400-meter dash: Jaquez Collier, seventh, 56.06; Gage Dorsey, 15th, 1:03.43; Quin Logan, 16th, 1:03.55.
• 800-meter run: Bryant Charles, fifth, 2:20.08; Ismael Rodriguez, ninth, 2:27.62.
• 1600-meter run: Jaziel Rodriguez, fifth, 5:33.68; Jesse Manuel, sixth, 5:43.68; Laden Wiggins, eighth, 7:09.72.
• 3200-meter run: Laden Wiggins, fifth, 13:47.66.
• 110-meter hurdles: Moore, first, 16.25; Johnny Clay, eighth, 19.61; Jose Garcia Lopez, ninth, 20.28.
• 300-meter hurdles: Moore, first, 43.02; Shannon Hosey, 11th, 53.83.
• 4x100-meter relay: Colquitt third, 44.77.
• 4x200-meter relay: Colquitt, second, 1:36.77.
• 4x400-meter relay: Colquitt, fifth.
• 4x800-meter relay: Colquitt third, 9:31.86.
• High jump: Everett Green, fourth, 5-4.
Long jump: Letherrio Edwards, eighth, 18-2; Bonner, 18-1; Green, 15th, 15.2.
Triple jump: Moore, fifth, 38-9; McBride, seventh, 38-0; Fowler, eighth, 37-2.
• Discus: Charlie Thornton III, seventh, 90-7; Isaiah Palmore, 10th, 83-10.5; Rafael King, 13th.
• Shot put: Keyshun Palmore, first, 46-6.5; KJ Solomon, fourth, 41-10; Julian Harper, 13th, 35-11.
