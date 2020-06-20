June 19, 1991, almost 30 years ago, two Atlanta Braves legends met head to head in what was a defining moment for both players' careers.
The setting was Philadelphia. The Phillies hosted the Braves and young pitcher Tom Glavine. He hadn't yet established himself as the Hall of Fame hurler that his long, storied career was destined for, but he was still an up-and-coming ace.
In the batter's box was Dale Murphy, a long-time Atlanta Braves outfielder who was traded to the Phillies the year before. Murphy was a mainstay of the Braves' teams that were so bad in the 1980s. He won back-to-back MVPs in the early 80s, was a seven-time All-Star and was a popular player with a tremendous career that should be recognized in Cooperstown.
But that's a story for another column.
The two players met face to face in the bottom of the ninth inning with the game out of reach. If you hear testimony about the time, you understand that Glavine had his orders from manager Bobby Cox to throw at the former Braves legend. Why you ask? The Phillies had already beaned speedster Otis Nixon so retribution was in order. And as we've seen over the years in Major League Baseball, this is how teams police the game.
So in retaliation, Glavine had to throw at Murphy, one of, if not the Phillies' best player at this time. Just watching the clip on YouTube, you can tell Glavine's heart is not into it. He even said afterward that the encounter was uncomfortable. But yet, orders are orders, especially when you are standing by your teammate as Glavine was doing with Nixon.
Glavine served up four balls inside, and was subsequently tossed on the last pitch to Murphy. But none of the pitches, if they had connected with Murphy, would have seriously hurt him. All appeared to be off-speed pitches. But since they were all aimed in at Murphy, the umpire understood what was happening and quickly tossed Glavine on ball four.
This was a key moment in Braves' history. Glavine, one of the team's leaders during the Braves' dominance of winning 14 straight division titles, established himself as a leader on the field and in the clubhouse. Murphy, who should be regarded as one of the top 5 players in Atlanta Braves history, will always be a popular figure in Atlanta sports. But even he wasn't immune to being thrown at in the heat of battle.
To watch it almost 30 years later, it's uncomfortable for all involved. But it was a moment that had to be done. No matter who was on the mound or in the batter's box.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.