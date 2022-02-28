MOULTRIE — Jackson Glenn shot a 77 to lead the Colquitt County boys golf team to a seventh-place finish in the Camden County Classic on Saturday at Osprey Cove Golf Club in St. Marys.
The event drew 13 teams.
The Packers turned in a 315 that also included 78s from Chase Blanton and David Strange and 82s from Marshall McCranie and Tucker Brown.
“We played good this week,” Packers coach Andrew Eunice said. “Jackson has improved so much in the past year since he started golf. I’m proud of how much he’s practiced and gotten better.
“This is his low tournament round, but he’ll break by the end of the year.”
The Packers also got a 95 from Harrison Brown in the first round of his high school career.
“He hit the ball great,” Eunice said.
The Packers will travel to Jekyll Island on Saturday to play in the Johnny Paulk Invitational at Jekyll Island Golf Club.
