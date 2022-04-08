MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County baseball team will help celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Packers' first state baseball championship when Hayden Gliemmo throws out the first pitch to Will Stuckey before today's 5:30 p.m. Region 1-7A doubleheader against Lowndes on Ike Aultman Field at Jerry Croft Stadium.
Gliemmo and Stuckey helped lead the Packers to the Class AAAA state title in 1997.
The Packers went 29-8 that season and won the championship by defeating Lassiter in a best-of-3 series at the former Ike Aultman Field at the old high school.
The Packers were led by head coach Jerry Croft and assistant coaches Keith Croft and Tony Kirkland.
The rest of the 1997 Packers were Waylon Stuckey, Keith Moody, Ron Sluss, Jared Croft, Blake Samples, Reggie Stancil, Kyle Conger, Eric Bell, Heath Wetherington, Travis Morse, John Saunders, Hal Funderburk, Chip Venet, Tanner Jenkins, Lerenzo Banks, Jonathan Vines, Stephen Mathis, Trevor Kruger and Brad Tomlinson.
