MOULTRIE - The GPB Football Fridays in Georgia broadcast will feature 9-0 and No. 2-ranked Colquitt County at 12-0 and No. 3 ranked Norcross in one the four Class 7A quarterfinals.
Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The site of the game was determined by the Georgia High School Association universal coin toss.
If the Packers can get by the Blue Devils, they will be back on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium to take on the West Forsyth at Grayson winner at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 18.
The site of the game was decided on Wednesday on a GHSA universal coin toss.
If the semifinal game is in Moultrie, here is the ticket information:
GHSA sets all ticket prices for all rounds of the playoffs.
• Season Reserve Ticket Holders can purchase their same seats Monday, December 14 through Thursday, December 17 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. and on Friday, December 18 from 8 a.m. until noon at the high school Athletic Office.
• General admission tickets will be on sale Monday December 14 through Thursday December 17 from 8 am until 3 pm and Friday December 18 from 8 am until noon at the high school Athletic Office.
• Cash and checks are the only form of payment accepted for playoff tickets.
• General Admission Tickets are $15
• Reserved Seat Tickets are $20
ONLY GHSA PASSES ARE ACCEPTED. TEACHER PASSES AND GOLDEN PASSES ARE NOT ACCEPTED DURING THE PLAYOFFS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.