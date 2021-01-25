MOULTRIE – Colquitt County’s Case Gregory took a pair of second-place finishes in the Region 1-7A swim meet held Saturday at the Valdosta YMCA, qualifying for the state meet in both events.
Colquitt County finished third overall in the meet, behind region champion Tift County and runner-up Camden County. Lowndes was fourth.
The Colquitt County girls finished second for the fourth straight year, with, coach Andy Chapura noted, “the smallest team we’ve ever had.”
Tift County girls were first, with Camden County and Lowndes third and fourth respectively.
Tift also was first in boys competition, followed by Camden County, Lowndes and Colquitt County.
Gregory earned 14 of the Colquitt County boys team’s 15 points.
He was the runner-up in the 200-meter individual medley with 2:24.16 and also was second in the 100-meter backstroke with a 1:06.15.
Gregory will compete on Saturday, Feb. 6, in the Class 7A swimming and diving meet to be held at the Georgia Tech Aquatic Center in Atlanta.
According to the Georgia High School Association’s website, because of COVID-19 restrictions at the aquatic center, there will be no spectators or media at the state championships.
Luis Fernandez earned the Packers other point at the region meet, finishing eighth in the 100-meter freestyle. He also was ninth in the 50-meter freestyle.
Wesley Alvis also competed for the Packers.
The Lady Packers were led by Madison Gonzales, who was second in both the 50-meter freestyle, with a 30.77, and the 100-meter freestyle, with a 1:08.48.
Caroline Harrell got the silver medal in the 100-meter backstroke after she turned in a time of 1:19.11.
She also was fourth in the 200-meter freestyle.
Caroline Chapura was third in the 200-meter freestyle and fourth in 100-meter freestyle.
Also winning points for the Lady Packers were Maggie Bishop, third in the 400-meter freestyle and third in the 100-meter breaststroke; Chloe Tillman, fifth in the 200-meter individual medley and eighth in the 100-meter freestyle; Rylie Everson, seventh in both the 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter freestyle; and Jolie Napier, fifth in the 100-meter butterfly.
The Colquitt County girls 200-meter medley relay team of Harrell, Bishop, Chapura and Gonzales took a second-place finish.
The same four girls swam the 200-meter freestyle relay and finished third.
The 400-meter freestyle relay team of Tillman, Mattie Jo Rigsby, Everson and Emily Rigsby turned in a fourth-place finish.
Also competing for Colquitt County were Samantha Najar and Rebecca Perez.
