MOULTRIE — For the second year in a row, Colquitt County’s Case Gregory has qualified for the GHSA state swim meet and he has lowered his times since 2021.
Gregory placed second in both the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard backstroke at the Region 1-7A swim meet held last Friday at South Georgia College in Douglas.
His silver-medal winning times were 2:10.83 in the medley and 59.07 in the backstroke.
His times at the region meet last year were 2:24.16 in the medley event and 1:06.15 in the backstroke.
Gregory will try to improve his times further when he competes in the two events Saturday in the state meet that will be held at the Georgia Tech Aquatic Center.
He is the only Colquitt County swimmer to qualify for the state meet.
The Colquitt County boys team — which included Case Gregory and brothers Tuck and Tripp and Bo Bridges — were fourth in the region meet.
The Colquitt County girls were third, finishing ahead of Lowndes.
Tift County won both the girls and boys region titles, claiming the titles for the eighth year in a row.
The Lady Devils scored 220 points and won all 11 events.
The Tift boys finished just nine points ahead of second-place Camden County.
In addition to competing in two individual events, Case Gregory teamed with his brothers and Bridges to turn in a second-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay and a fourth-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay.
Tuck and Tripp Gregory and Bridges all competed as individuals in the 50-yard freestyle and finished sixth, seventh and eighth respectively.
The Colquitt County girls’ top performance came from its 400-yard freestyle relay team of Rylie Everson, Mattie Rigsby, Ellery McBryce and Hannah Huante, which earned a silver medal.
The Lady Packers also got bronze-medal finishes from Huante in the 200-yard individual medley and from the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Everson, Caroline Chapura, Chloe Tillman and Maggie Bishop.
Huante also finished fifth in the 100-yard butterfly.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Bishop, Huante, Tillman and Chupura finished fourth.
Bishop had a pair of fourth-place individual finishes in the 500-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke.
Also earning points for the Lady Packers were:
• Tillman, fifth place in the 200-yard freestyle and 50-yard freestyle;
• Everson, fourth in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke;
• Chapura, seventh in the 200-yard freestyle;
• McBryde, eighth in the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke;
• The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Rigsby, Rose Cooper, Rebecca Perez and McBryde finished seventh.
