MOULTRIE - Case Gregory took a pair of second-place finishes for the Colquitt County swim team in the Lee County Invitational held Jan. 8, at Darton College.
Maggie Bishop was the top performer for the Lady Packers with a fourth- and a fifth-place finish.
Colquitt County placed 11th among the 18 teams that competed.
Tift County was first overall and also was first among the 16 girls teams that took part.
Lee County was first among the 16 boys teams.
The Colquitt County boys and girls teams were eighth.
Gregory came in second in the 20-yard individual medley with a time of 2:10.14 and also earned the silver medal in the 100-yard backstroke with a 59.98.
Thomasville’s Lewis Stringfellow edged out Gregory in the backstroke event, winning with a 58.98.
Gregory also swam on the Colquitt County boys’ 200-yard medley and freestyle relay teams with brothers Tripp and Tuck Gregory and Bo Bridges.
The Packers’ freestyle relay team was fifth and the medley relay team was sixth.
Tripp and Tuck Gregory also competed in the 50-yard freestyle events.
Bishop was fourth in the 500-yard freestyle and fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke events.
She also swam on the Lady Packers’ 200-yard freestyle relay team with Caroline Chapura, Chloe Tillman and Hannah Huante that finished seventh.
Tillman turned in an eighth-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle and Ellery McBryde was eighth in the 100-yard backstroke.
Also competing for the Lady Packers were Mattie Rigsby, Rylie Everson, Rose Cooper and Martina Perez.
Representing Colquitt County in the Lee County Trojans Middle School Meet were12 girls and boys swimmers.
Top finishes for the girls were turned in by Ella Rose Briones, second in the 500-yard freestyle; Leila Hall, third in the 100-yard butterfly; Bella Reagan, third in the 200-yard individual medley; Katherine Springman, fourth in the 50-yard freestyle; Aubrey Wilson, fifth in the 100-yard freestyle.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team made up of Briones, Reagan, Claudia Tyson and Katherine Springman placed third.
Also competing for the middle school Lady Packers were Rynn Kinsey, Brooklyn Faucett, Cindy Jo Cooper, Gracie Strickland, Jazmine Albarran and Regan Durgen.
Competing for the middle school Packers were Griffin Newman, Jaylyn Pace, Roberto Perez, Cade Purvis, Harrison Chapura and Erick Valega.
