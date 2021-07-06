Ada Craft

Ada Craft will be among the 21 Colquitt County players who will compete in the Georgia Recreation and Park Association’s District III tennis tournament.

 Photo by Connie Southwell

MOULTRIE — The Georgia Recreation and Park Association District III Tennis Tournament will be held Monday and Tuesday, July 12-13.  

Play will begin each day at 8:30 a.m. and will be held at the Lynda Baxter Moseley tennis courts.

Singles, doubles, and mixed doubles will be held in each age group.  

Players from three recreation departments will participate:  Albany, Camilla, and Moultrie-Colquitt County.

The top four finalists in each age group will qualify for the GRPA State Tournament to be held July 20 - 22 also in Moultrie.

Moultrie-Colquitt County participants in the 18-and-under are Jacob Icard, Ava McCranie, Shelly Azar, Ella Roberts, Karli Yarbrough, and Hayden Roberts.  

The 16-and-unders are Odessa Dixon and Mark Breedlove.

The 14-and-unders are Parker Anderson, Jack Taunton, Wesley Montgomery, Bailee Fountain, Clayton Azar, Arlin Smith, Emily Lampman and Ada Craft.

The 12-and-unders are Harrison Lampman and Julia Coston; 10-and-unders are Jackson Lasseter and Scarlett Allegood; and the 8-and-under Wyatt Lasseter.

