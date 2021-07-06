MOULTRIE — The Georgia Recreation and Park Association District III Tennis Tournament will be held Monday and Tuesday, July 12-13.
Play will begin each day at 8:30 a.m. and will be held at the Lynda Baxter Moseley tennis courts.
Singles, doubles, and mixed doubles will be held in each age group.
Players from three recreation departments will participate: Albany, Camilla, and Moultrie-Colquitt County.
The top four finalists in each age group will qualify for the GRPA State Tournament to be held July 20 - 22 also in Moultrie.
Moultrie-Colquitt County participants in the 18-and-under are Jacob Icard, Ava McCranie, Shelly Azar, Ella Roberts, Karli Yarbrough, and Hayden Roberts.
The 16-and-unders are Odessa Dixon and Mark Breedlove.
The 14-and-unders are Parker Anderson, Jack Taunton, Wesley Montgomery, Bailee Fountain, Clayton Azar, Arlin Smith, Emily Lampman and Ada Craft.
The 12-and-unders are Harrison Lampman and Julia Coston; 10-and-unders are Jackson Lasseter and Scarlett Allegood; and the 8-and-under Wyatt Lasseter.
