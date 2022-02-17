THOMASVILLE — The MG’s competed recently in the Rose City Invitational in Thomasville.
The meet was held at the Butler Mason YMCA and hosted by the Thomasville Twisters Gymnastics team.
“It was a very exciting weekend for the MG’s,” said YMCA Gymnastics Director Pat Murphy. “Everyone on all levels had a great competition.“We broke eight team records.
“Thanks to the hard work of gymnasts and coaches, we really shined.”
The MG’s began the weekend with the Xcel Bronze and level 4 gymnasts.
It was the first meet for all of the bronze gymnasts.
“The bronze team performed well in this competition, scoring their highest event average of 9.4 and their strongest event was the beam,” said coach Dawn Harvell. “I saw lots of good form on that event.”
The team placed 1st scoring 113.0.
Isabel Alligood for the second meet in a row had her best meet ever breaking her own MG bronze AA record with a score of 37.5 in the SR C age group to become the AA champion.
She also broke the MG bronze floor record with a score of 9.575 also for 1st place.
Alligood placed 1st on the bars, 9.575, 3rd on beam, 9.45 and 5th on vault, 8.9.
In the JR B group, Adysen Hall was the AA champion with the score of 37.35, she knows how to compete.
Hall had 4 personal best scores with a 1st on beam, 9.475, 2nd on floor, 9.325, 3rd on bars, 9.2 plus her AA.
She was a vault champion too, scoring a 9.35.
Next to score, was Nolie Thompson with her excellent form which brought out her highest scores on 4 events.
Nolie was the beam, 9.65 and floor, 9.5 champion in the SR B age group.
She placed 2nd AA with her best score of 37.275 and 3rd on bars with a 9.225.
Naomi DeLaCruz scored her best AA with a 37.35 to place 2nd of the JR B group.
She also had two strong events, counting for team score on the beam, 9.475 and floor, 9.4, 2nd place on both.
Lilly Kent earned personal best scores on every event. She placed 1st on vault, 9.25, 2nd on bars, 9.3, 3rd on AA with a 36.8 and 4th on beam, 9.275 and floor, 8.975.
Khloe Booth improved on 4 events, scoring her highest AA, 36.55 for 3rd place.
She was 3rd on beam, 9.4 and vault, 9.0, 4th on bars, 9.1 and 5th on floor, 9.05.
Melanie Lopez did well finishing 1st place on the bars, 9.45, 2nd AA, 36.4 and 4th on floor, 9.25 all her best scores this year.
Kinsley Kelley performed well showing 4 best scores on the bars, 9.125, beam, 9.3 for 2nd place, and 3rd on AA 36.2 and vault.
She also had her best floor score of 9.075 for 5th.
Julianne Carson looked good on the floor, 9.35, 3rd, beam, 9.15, 4th and 3rd on AA with a 36.2,
Whitney Bozeman is becoming a competitor doing her best on the bars, 9.125, 3rd, 4th AA 35.875 and 9.2, 5th on the beam.
Veronika Brace earned her best on the floor, 9.3 for 3rd place and got 3rd on the bars, 9.15. Her AA score was 35.625 for 6th.
Maddy Booth broke 2 personal best scores on the beam, 9.225, 4th and vault, 8.6 for 5th. Her AA was a 34.9, 6th.
“The level 4 team has really stepped up to a high level of perfection on their skills this season,” Harvell said.
“They just started this level in July with not many of the skills but have been dedicated to learning them. We are having a great season.”
“Our team had three all around champions, how exciting,” said coach Becky Reagan.
Bella Raleigh continues to lead the team with her record breaking day on the beam, 9.55 and AA with a 36.3 to be the champion on both events.
She became the champion on two more events in the JR A group on vault, 9.2 and bars, 8.7 plus 2nd on floor, 8.85.
Bella did a super job in this meet, counting on 3 events for the team score.
Kayla Scroggins had a great meet winning the AA in the JR B group with an AA score of 35.325, her best.
Kayla broke the MG level 4 record on the floor with a 9.025 for 2nd place.
She was the champion on beam, 9.1 and bars 8.45 too plus 3rd on vault, 8.75.
Nataleigh Bryant showed lots of improvement on four events, winning the child age group AA with a 35.125.
She also was the champion on the beam, 9.275 and placed 2nd on the floor, 8.8 and bars, 8.55.
Eliza Jane Reagan had a wonderful day becoming the champion on the floor, 9.0, bars, 8.65, and vault, 8.6 in the child age group. She had her best AA with a score of 34.975 for 2nd place plus 3rd on beam, 8.725.
Leah Shaw is battling a back injury but still earned her best score on the beam, 8.95 for 2nd place.
Shaw finished 2nd on the AA with a 33.825 and bars, 8.275. Emma Thompson did extremely well making both kips in her bar routine scoring her best, 8.0 for 3rd place.
Emma was the floor champion for the JR A group scoring her best, 8.95.
She also placed 2nd on the AA with a 33.75 and beam, 8.7.
The Xcel Silver team placed 2nd with the score of 112.775. This was their highest team score of the season.
“This team had a great meet; their scores reflected that with everyone scoring a nine on the uneven bars and balance beam for the first time,” said coach Jeremy Merritt.
Joselyn Juarez, SR A was 1st AA with a 37.85, a new MG silver record.
She also broke the MG silver floor record with a score of 9.5, 1st place.
Juarez placed 1st on vault, 9.2, 2nd on bars, 9.45 and 2nd on beam, 9.7 a personal best score for her and also counted on very event for the team score.
Kenya Poblete broke the MG silver record on the balance beam with a 9.75 for 2nd place in the JR B age group.
“What beautiful routines for Joselyn and Kenya,” Harvell said.
“It was a very eventful day to see everyone hit their routines in the silver level. They all had one of their highest scores ever.”
Poblete placed 3rd on vault, 8.8 and 4th on AA with a36.625 her best.
She also had her best scores on the bars, 9.175 and floor, 8.9.
Carley Jackson broke 4 of her best scores for 2nd on the floor, 9.1, and, AA 37.175, 3rd on bars, 9.25 and beam, 9.725 in her age group.
Jackson was the vault champion with a score of 9.1.
Ansley Lane performed well earning four 1st place champion scores on the AA with a 37.125, beam, 9.6, floor, 9.225 and vault, 9.0.
Lane also placed 3rd on bars with her highest score, 9.3.
Raley Merritt busted out with her best scores on 3 events.
She earned her best AA with a 37.05 and on floor, 9.175 for 2nd place then 3rd on the beam with a 9.55.
Merritt placed 2nd on bars, 9.425 and 3rd on vault.
Joslyn Merritt earned her best scores of the season on beam, 9.375 and AA with a 36.975 for 4th place.
On her strongest event, Joslyn was the uneven bar champion with a 9.475 and placed 2nd on the vault, 9.05.
Callee Golden had happy tears when she finished the last event realizing she scored a nine on every event.
She placed 2nd on AA 36.725, vault, 9.05 and floor, 9.05. She placed 3rd on bars with a 9.3 and her best score of the day was on beam, 9.325 for 4th place.
The Xcel Gold gymnast Ansley Key scored a 34.05 AA, 5th place.
Key placed 1st on vault with an 8.75 and 3rd on floor with a 9.0.
“She is working hard to improve for our home meet,” said Harvell.
For the level 7, Alayah Copeland-Lambert was the AA champion with her AA score of 36.5, her best score so far.
She earned first place on beam, 9.15 and floor, 9.45. She was 2nd vault, 8.95 and bars, 8.95 a personal best.
Ali’sia Johnson also had her best scores on AA, 34.75, 4th place and bar, 8.95, 2nd and beam, 8.025, 6th.
“Mission accomplished at this meet by performing better bar routines so both girls raised their AA scores,” Harvell said.
“They are qualified to compete at the Georgia State meet in April.”
The MG parent’s club will host the Red, White and You meet on February 26.
Come to watch your favorite gymnast at the Moultrie YMCA.
