MOULTRIE — Colquitt County’s Davis Hall was first in the 8-and-under age group and his brothers Michael and Cavin were second and fifth respectively in 12-14 age group in the North America Junior Golf’s Sunset Country Club Shootout held February 21.
Davis shot a 37 to earn his first-place trophy. Doerun’s Lane Hutto was third.
Michael shot a 7-over 79 to finish as the runner-up in the 12-14 age group.
Cavin is just 11 and “played up” to shoot an 82 good for fifth place.
Austin Baker and John Davis Summerlin, also of Moultrie, finished eighth and 12 respectively.
Moultrie’s Tyler Key competed in the boys 15-18 age group and came in fourth.
Also competing from Moultrie were Ann Elyse Clements, in the girls 15-18 age group, and Jerzie Coots, in the girls 11-13 age group.
The Hall brothers also compete in Southeastern Junior Golf Tour and Red Hills Junior Tour events.
Michael was the Red Hills Player of the Year in the 12-13 age group for 2020; Cavin was third in the Player of the Year list in the 10-11 age group; and Davis was Player of the Year for 9-and-under age group.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.