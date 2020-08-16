MOULTRIE – Michael Hall and Davis Hall took first-place finishes in their age groups in the Red Hill Junior Golf event held Saturday and Sunday at Sunset Country Club.
And Cavin Hall, Todd and Summer Hall’s other son, was tied for fourth in the boys 10-11 age group.
Michael turned in a 74 on Sunday that followed his Saturday round of 80 to give him a 154 and a five-shot win over Channing Addington of Watkinsville in the boys 12-13 age group.
The age group drew 20 players.
Michael is second in points in the 12-13 age group with 2,175 and has posted a scoring average of 84.0 in four tour events.
Davis followed his first-round 40 with a 43 on Sunday. The 83 gave him a three-shot win over Lucas Spivey of Douglas in the boys 9-and-under age group.
Davis also leads the 9-and-under age group through four events with 3,650 points and an 86.25 scoring average.
Cavin shot a 39-43 for an 82 that tied him with Jack Palmer, eight shots behind first-place finisher John Paul Spivey of Douglas in the boys 10-11 age group. The field included 20 players.
Cavin is second in his age group after four tournaments with 3,012.5 points and an 80.50 scoring average.
Austin Baker of Moultrie turned in rounds of 43 and 44. His 87 was good for seventh place.
Moultrie’s Charlie Stevens also played in the boys 10-12 age group.
In the Diamond Series, Moultrie’s Chloe Howell carded rounds of 84 and 83 and finished fourth.
Sadie Norman shot 83-90 and was sixth.
Howell is fourth in the Diamond Series standings with 2,900 points and an 84.75 average.
Norman is in fifth place.
