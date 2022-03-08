MOULTRIE — Jeff Hammond is returning to South Georgia.
The two-time former Colquitt County offensive coordinator has been named the head coach at Worth County.
Hammond will replace Phillip Ironside, who went 4-6 in both 2020 and 2021 as the Rams head coach before resigning after last season.
Hammond spent the last two seasons as an assistant at Coffee after having been the head coach at Spalding High in 2019, posting a 1-9 record.
The Alabama native served two tours at Colquitt County under head coach Rush Propst.
He was the first choice as offensive coordinator when Propst took over the Packers program in 2008.
He was in Moultrie from 20008-2012 and helped develop Colquitt County quarterbacks Tyler Brown, Daniel Mobley and Cole Segraves.
He was the offensive coordinator when the Packers reached the 2010 state championship game against Brookwood and rolled up 608 yards and 36 first downs in a losing effort.
Hammond left after the 2012 season to take a job in Foley, Ala., where he coached from 2013-2015.
He returned to Colquitt County in 2016, replacing offensive coordinator — and current head coach —Sean Calhoun.
He remained with the Packers through 2018, when he left for Spalding.
Worth County will play in Region 1-AA along with Berrien, Cook, Dodge County, Fitzgerald, Jeff Davis and Sumter County.
