MOULTRIE — Three Colquitt County volleyball players were named to the All-Region 1-7A team.
Autumn Hampton was named to the first team. Ava Dickens and Ashley Ma were included on the second team.
Tift County, which went 32-4 overall and 10-1 in Region 1-7A, won its first state tournament match this year and dominated the All-Region individual awards.
Cali Conner was named the Player of the Year; Macy Weldon earned the Offensive Player of the Year award; Daci Burley was named the Defensive Player of the Year; and Tift’s Caleb Dawson was selected as the Coach of the Year. The Rookie of the Year Award went to Milly Prince of Lowndes.
Joining Hampton, Conner, Weldon and Burley on the first team are Aerial Densmore of Tift County; Trinity Williams, Jordan Proctor and Lacey Hamilton of Lowndes; and Mariah Williams and Kiara Souvanarath of Camden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.