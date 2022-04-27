MOULTRIE - Andy Harden has signed on for his second tour of duty as the head boys basketball coach at Colquitt County High School.
The Colquitt County Board of Education on Monday approved hiring Harden to succeed Tremaine Facison, who led the program the last four seasons, before resigning in December.
Not only had Harden been the Packers head coach from 2013-2014 through 2016-2017, he also came out of coaching retirement last season to serve as one of Facison’s assistants.
Harden’s first stint at leading the Colquitt County program included the 2016-2017 season in which the Packers went 22-7 and scored the Packers first postseason victory since 1953 with a first-round win over Kennesaw Mountain.
The Packers went 14-10 the following season before Harden resigned to become an assistant principal at Willie J. Williams Middle School.
He had posted a 56-66 record in his five years leading the program at his alma mater.
Harden was a senior on the 1993-1994 Colquitt County team coached by Keith Hall.
After college, he returned to Colquitt County and served as an assistant to Hall for several years before taking the head coaching position at Worth County, where he had a 46-72 record.
He returned to Colquitt County as an assistant to Levon Grant in 2011-2012 and 2012-2013, before succeeding Grant as the Packers head coach in 2013.
Facison, who had been an assistant coach in Harden’s last season, was named as head coach for the 2018-2019 seasons.
Last fall, Harden returned to the Packers’ bench as an assistant in time to coach son Nathan, who was senior.
He also might get a chance to coach his other son Cason, who played on Colquitt County’s conference champion eighth-grade team last season.
