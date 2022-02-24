MOULTRIE - Colquitt County seniors Nathan Harden and Dy Williams have been named to the All-Region 1-7A boys basketball team.
Region 1-A champion Lowndes swept the All-Region individual awards.
Reshon Benjamin was named the Coach of the Year; Jarcqves Williams, Player of the Year; Aaron Williams, Offensive Player of the Year; and JC Riley, Defensive Player of the Year.
Colquitt County’s Cameron Johnson was named to the All-Region second team and Montana Edwards and Tyshon Reed received honorable mention.
Also named to the first team are DarMarcus Black and Samuel Shoptaw of Lowndes and Tyler Parker of Tift County.
Also on the second team are Ima’n Davis of Camden County, Joseph Robinson of Lowndes and Torrance Galmore and Henry Gebhart of Tift County.
The others receiving honorable mention are Landon New and Keshawn Arthur of Lowndes; Will Clark, Christian Jones and Ty’Quan Mills of Tift County; and Earl Murray and DeNigel Cooper of Camden County.
