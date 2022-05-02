MOULTRIE — Former Colquitt County High and Moss Farms diver Parker Hardigree has received Southern Methodist University’s Male Student-Athlete of the Year Award for 2021-2022.
In addition to being an All-American diver, Hardigree is a College Swimming Diving Coaches Association of America first-team Scholar All-American.
He earned All-America honors on the 1-meter springboard at this year’s NCAA Diving Championships.
Hardigree was the American Athletic Conference champion on 1-meter in 2019, 2021 and 2022 and on 3-meter in 2019 and was All-AAC on all three boards for three years.
He qualified for NCAA Zone competition four times on both the 1-meter and 3-meter springboards and once on platform.
Of this and that:
• The Colquitt County boys golf team has come up just short of qualifying for the GHSA Sectional tournament.
The Packers shot a 318 to finish fifth in the Area tournament at Eagle Watch Golf Club in Woodstock.
The top four teams advanced.
The Packers counted a 78 from Chase Blanton; 79s from David Strange and Jackson Glenn; and an 82 from Tucker Brown.
“We didn’t play our best, but we had a good season and improved a lot since last year,” said coach Andrew Eunice. “We’ll miss Tucker on the (2023) team, but we have a lot of good young guys on the way up.”
Milton High finished first at the Area tournament, shooting a 286.
The Packers finished second in Region 1-7A. Lowndes shot a 299.
• Former Packer Ty Megahee is part of the University of Pittsburgh baseball staff that had led the Panthers to a 24-17 overall record and a 10-10 Atlantic Coast Conference record.
The Panthers have won three out of four games heading into a two-game home series against Oakland University that began on Tuesday.
Pitt will play host to Duke in a three-game ACC series beginning Friday.
Megahee is in his fourth season working with Pitt’s offense and infielders and serving as the program’s recruiting coordinator.
Before going to Pitt, he spent three seasons as an assistant at Western Kentucky. He also has coached at Auburn and at Mercer, his college alma mater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.