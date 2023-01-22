MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County wrestling team rode first-place finishes from Eric Henson, Michael Bledsoe and Russell Flowers to finish sixth in the fourth annual George Mulligan Memorial held Saturday at Bay High School in Panama City, Fla.
Coffee High was first in the 29-team field.
The Packers were just two points out of fifth place and just 10.5 out of fourth.
Flowers and Bledsoe were 5-0 and Henson 4-0 to win their weight classes.
Turk Daniels was third at 285.
Henson, a junior, received a first-round bye at 126 and then pinned Zachary Lee of Thomas County Central and Alexander Mendez of Pace.
An 11-1 major decision over Pablo Nunez of Coffee sent Henson to the first-place match, where he took a 9-4 decision over Coffee’s Tayshaun Pope.
Bledsoe, a senior wrestling at 145, pinned his first three opponents: Charlie White of Gulf Breeze, Xander Byers of Shaw and Teerachood Mahawongnan of Choctawhatchee.
In the semifinal, Bledsoe won by a 9-7 decision over Coffee’s Arthur Reed and in the first-place match he took a 7-5 decision over Thomas County Central’s Damion Jones.
A sophomore wrestling at 152, Flowers pinned his first three opponents: Ridgeview’s Shane Burnette, Rutherford’s Wyatt Griffin and Moseley’s Landon Jacobs.
He advanced to a first-place match with a technical fall over Florida High’s Nic Roeder.
In the first-place match, he won by disqualification over Gulf Breeze’s Colson Elliott.
Daniels, at 285, pinned Ridgeview’s Garrett Davis, Choctawhatchee’s Roman Jackson and Thomas County Central’s Darquez Lee in his first three matches.
He then dropped a 5-4 decision to South Walton High’s Carlos Sanchez.
Daniels then won his consolation semifinal match with a pin of Valdosta’s Allen Stokes and took third place with his second pin of the day over Lee.
Also competing for the Packers were Quinterious Mitchell, 15th, at 106; Cristobal Camerena, seventh, 113; Britton Marshall, ninth, at 120; Randy Smith, sixth, 138; Billy Lawton, seventh, 138; Logan Rivenbark, ninth, 145; Landon Taylor, 152; Decameron Hadley, 170; Ethan Yingling, 170; Wes Mims, 12th, 182; Rafael King, 13th, 195; Jean Garcia, eighth, 195; and Robert Tompkins, 10th, 285.
The Packers are scheduled to travel to Brunswick on Saturday, Jan. 28, to compete in the Port City Classic.
The Region 1-7A tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4, at Lowndes, followed by the traditional sectional on Feb. 10-11 and the state traditional tournament on Feb. 17-18 in Macon.
