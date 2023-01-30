MOULTRIE — In its final tuneup before Saturday’s Region 1-7A traditional tournament at Lowndes, the Colquitt County wrestling team took a ninth-place finish in the Port City Nigel Hamilton Memorial last Saturday in Brunswick.
The Packers got third-place finishes from JaQuavian Daniels and Eric Henson and fourth-place finishes from Michael Bledsoe and Russell Flowers.
Daniels, wrestling at 285, won his first-round match when he pinned Lee County’s Dominic Vigil.
In the quarterfinals, Daniels won again by pin, defeating Ware County’s Zander Moye.
In the semifinals, Daniels fell to Camden County’s Jesse Batten, who took a sudden victory.
But Daniels claimed third place when he pinned Camden’s Kaiden Sanchez.
Henson, at 126, received a first-round bye and then took a 7-5 decision over Lee County’s Tanner Musgrove.
In the semifinals, Henson dropped a 7-0 decision to Camden County’s Wyatt Sanford.
Henson rebounded to take third place with a 10-2 major decision over Gainesville’s Christian Rosales.
Bledsoe won his first two matches at 144, pinning Columbia’s Alexander Ulloa and Camden County’s Brandon Russelburg.
Bledsoe fell in the semifinal to Brunswick’s Comari Cone on a 3-2 decision and dropped a 4-1 decision to Gainesville’s Mario Bolivar in the third-place match.
At 150, Flowers won his first-round match by a 16-1 technical fall over Glynn Academy’s Caleb Cross and then pinned Richmond Hill’s Raymond Luna.
But Flowers then lost to Tift County’s Donterrius Whitaker via injury default and dropped the third-place match due to medical forfeit.
Billy Lawton also went 2-2 for the Packers on Saturday.
Wrestling at 138, Lawton won by fall over Richmond Hill’s Areze Barnett, but was pinned by Camden County’s Jeremiah Kratzer in the quarterfinal.
Lawton took a 7-0 decision over Gainesville’s Alfredo Gomez in the consolation round two, but was pinned in the semifinals by Camden County’s Jamaal Coppedge.
Camden County entered two teams in the Port City event, with the A team finishing first and the B team placing second.
Brunswick’s Pirates, the host team, placed third.
Wrestlers will be competing in the region tournament for places in the traditional Sectionals, which will be held on Feb. 10-11.
The Class 7A state traditional tournament will be held Feb. 17-18 in Macon.
