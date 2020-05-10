MOULTRIE – One of the memes I saw online recently that made me chuckle simply asked the question: What was the most worthless thing to purchase in 2019?
The answer: A 2020 day planner. Not many blocks to fill in while sheltering in place.
Most of the entries on my calendar for this spring have been marked in red with “rescheduled” or “canceled.”
No spring training trip to see the Atlanta Braves’ new digs. No long beach weekend at Anna Maria Island.
And no high school spring sports tournaments and meets.
All I need to know now is to be at Walmart at 6 a.m. each Tuesday with the other senior citizens and hope there is a 12-roll pack of toilet paper available.
But when the Georgia High School Association released its 2020 fall football schedules, I knocked the dust off the “Pocket Pal” Chip Stapleton and his staff at Edward Jones provided me in December and opened it to August.
For the last 38 years or so, I have filled in the Colquitt County High and region football schedule in the autumn pages of my calendar.
I just like to have those Friday — and occasionally, Saturday — games for the Packers and their region opponents already written in.
It’s always been comforting to know I can leaf quickly through it and find who the Packers are playing on a given weekend.
I’m doing my ritual fill-in this week, but with some trepidation. There is new turf on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium. But will there be games played on it?
The spread of COVID-19 has taken its toll on all spring sports. Summer preparations for fall sports are in doubt.
A couple of weeks ago, Georgia High School Association Executive Director Robin Hines said he was “hopeful” of a reboot of activities in June.
The GHSA is weighing some worrisome options and will try to balance safety and financial considerations.
Decisions on how to proceed with football will be especially difficult with the health of players, coaches, fans and officials all figuring into the equation.
People are just now starting to decide on whether to go to restaurants. How will they feel about sending their children to football, softball, volleyball, band or cheerleading practices and/or congregating in bleachers?
Here’s hoping a safe solution can be found.
Colquitt County will play seven home games this season, but will open on August 21 on the road against defending state champion Marietta.
The first home game is scheduled to be August 28 against Westlake.
Here is the schedule for Region 1-7A schools:
Friday, Aug. 21: Colquitt County at Marietta, Columbia at Camden County and Tift County at Crisp County.
Saturday, Aug. 22: Lowndes vs. Hoover (Ala.) in the Corky Kell Classic.
Friday, Aug. 28: Westlake at Colquitt County, Glynn Academy at Camden County, Griffin at Lowndes and Valdosta at Tift County.
Friday, Sept. 4: Cedar Grove at Colquitt County, Camden County at Jean Ribault (Fla.), Oakleaf (Fla.) at Lowndes and Tift County at Thomas County Central.
Friday, Sept. 11: Valdosta at Colquitt County, Marietta at Camden County, Lee County at Lowndes, Coffee at Tift County.
Friday, Sept. 18: Heritage (Conyers) at Colquitt County; Camden County at Oakleaf (Fla.), New Hampstead at Lowndes, and Tift County at Irwin County.
Friday, Sept. 25: Colquitt County at Northside-Warner Robins, Coffee at Camden County, Lowndes at Valdosta, Tift County at Worth County.
Friday, Oct. 2: Camden County at Warner Robins, Alcovy at Lowndes, Dothan (Ala.) at Tift County. Colquitt County off.
Friday, Oct. 9: Alcovy at Colquitt County. Camden County, Lowndes, Tift County off.
Friday, Oct. 16: Camden County at Colquitt County, Tift County at Lowndes.
Friday, Oct. 23: Lowndes at Colquitt County, Tift County at Camden County.
Friday, Oct. 30: Colquitt County at Tift County, Camden County at Lowndes.
