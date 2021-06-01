MOULTRIE — Colquitt County second-grader David Herndon has been named the 8-year-old Tour Champion for the Savannah/Hilton Head 2021 US Kids Spring Golf Tour.
On the tour, Herndon won first place in six out of seven tour events, with an additional top-three tournament finish.
Events were held throughout the spring in Hilton Head S.C., Bluffton S.C., Savannah, Richmond Hill, Wilmington Island and Statesboro.
At 6 years old, David was named champion of the 2019 Summer Jacksonville US Kids Golf Tour, and was a tour finalist in both Northwest Florida and Montgomery, Ala., tours.
He has competed and won multiple tournaments on the Tampa/Clearwater US Kids Golf Tour.
“I like everything about golf,” Herndon said. “My favorite part of golf is when I drive to the green.”
His summer will have little spare time.
He qualified to play for the second time in the US Kids Golf World Championship in Pinehurst, N.C., this summer.
In 2020, David qualified and competed at Pinehurst World Championship, ranking as World’s 45th 7-year-old golfer.
Some 1,500 junior golfers from around the world compete each year in the international event, which is known as the pinnacle event for 12-and-under players.
He is also qualified for and will play July 3-4 in the national level Red White and Blue Championship also Pinehurst, N.C.
Last year he qualified and placed in the top five players. David has also been invited to play this summer along with older players in The Future Masters Tournament.
David has won 11 US Kids tour tournament titles, has six top-two finishes and three top-three finishes.
In his short career, he has qualified and competed in five national level tournaments placing fifth at Red White and Blue at Pinehurst, N.C.; 18th in The Holiday Classic at PGA National; 11th in the Copperhead Classic at Innis Brooke PGA Course; 12th at the Desert Shootout at Phoenix, Ariz.; and 15th at the Jekyll Island Cup.
He is the son of Carol and David Herndon.
