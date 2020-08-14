MOULTRIE - In his first appearance at the US Kids Golf World Championship, 7-year-old Moultrian David Herndon ranked as the top 45th golfer in the 7-year-old age division.
Labeled as the pinnacle event for competitive golfers ages 12 and under, the event included tour, state, international and national-level tournament qualifiers from the U.S. and 59 countries competing at the Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, N.C.
Prior to the World Championship, Herndon placed fifth in the Red, White and Blue national-level tournament, also played at Pinehurst.
Herndon qualified for the events after being named tour champion for the 2019 Jacksonville, Fla., US Kids Summer Tour, earning four first-place finishes, two seconds and one third.
He also was named tour champion finalist for both the Northwest Florida and Montgomery, Ala., US Kids Golf tours.
Herndon had two first-place finishes in Alabama, was the runner-up in the Northwest Florida Tournament Tour championship and had two runner-up finishes in the Tampa US Kids Florida Tour.
Herndon is the son of Carol and David Herndon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.