Special to The Observer
Pinehurst N.C. — Recently 9-year-old Moultrie junior golfer David Herndon recently ranked for the third year in a row in the top 50 golfers his age in the world when he was invited, qualified and played the US Kids Golf World Championships at Pinehurst N.C.
After a week of practice rounds and three days of competition, Herndon ranked 48th 9-year-old golfer in the world after he posted the 20th lowest score, due to ties ranking 48th.
In the final round, Herndon shot a two-under par 70, being the third lowest final round score in his division. Herndon’s final round score tied the ’22 World Champion final round score and was lower than final round scores of other final five finalists.
Herndon represented the U.S. and Georgia in the competition that invited qualified junior golf competitors from 54 countries and all states.
Herndon said, “The most important thing is just keep improving my game and distances.”
Herndon was invited to play in the World Championship when he won the 2021 (Pensacola, Fla.) Northwest Florida US Kids Tour, shooting below par in multiple events. In addition to the Northwest Florida Tour, Herndon as also won both the Savannah/ Hilton Head and Jacksonville US Kids Golf Tours.
The US Kids Golf World Championship is labeled as the pinnacle event for competitive golfers ages 12 and under. Each year it hosts 2,100 elite junior golfers from 54 countries.
Herndon competed along with top players from Australia, Great Britain, Spain, Mexico, Columbia and many other states. He was also paired with top competitors from Los Angeles, New York, Arizona and Texas.
“I love golf and traveling to play with friends from so many places,” said Herndon.
Herndon is the son of Carol and David Herndon.
