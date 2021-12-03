MOULTRIE - Colquitt County third-grader David Herndon has been named 9- year-old Tour Champion for the Northwest Florida (Pensacola/ Panhandle area) 2021 US Kids Fall Golf Tour.
Herndon won first place in three out of six tour events, including Tour Championship Tournament, second in two events and one top-three finish. Throughout the fall, tournaments were held in Pensacola, Niceville, Eglin Air Force Base, DeFuniak Springs and Shalimar, Fla.
In two events Herndon shot a 33 and 34, qualifying him for the third year in a row to compete in the US Kids Golf World Championships held in Pinehurst, N.C.
For the last two years, Herndon has ranked 47th and 45th top golfer in the world for his age.
Tour Director Denise Kafferly said, ¨David has shown dedication and commitment improving his golf game and reach his goal winning the tour. It has been so much fun to watch him every tournament and see how a dream can come to reality.¨
Previously, David has been named champion of both Jacksonville and Savannah/Hilton Head US Kids Golf Tours. He has also been a tour finalist in both Northwest Florida and Montgomery, Ala., Tours.
He has competed and won multiple tournaments on the Tampa/Clearwater US Kids Golf Tour.
David states, “Great players get through the bad shots to get to the good ones.”
Playing competitively since he was 6 years old, David has won 17 first-place tournament titles, 9 top-two finishes and 4 top- three finishes.
He recently placed first at the US Kids PGA Club Invitational Straightest Drive Contest over a national field of 9- and 10-year-olds when he posted a drive within one inch of the center line.
He has qualified and competed in several national/international level tournaments, including fifth at Red White and Blue at Pinehurst, N.C., 18th in The Holiday Classic at PGA National, 11th in the Copperhead Classic at Innis Brooke PGA Course, 12th at the Desert Shootout at Phoenix, Ariz. and 15th at Jekyll Island Cup.
David also competed as an 8 year old in the 10-and-under division in his first Future Masters in 2021.
He is the son of Carol and David Herndon.
