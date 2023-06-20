MOULTRIE, Ga. - Moultrie junior golfer David Herndon has been named the 10-year-old champion of the Savannah/Hilton Head US. Kids Golf Spring Tour.
Competing in five of the six tour events in the Georgia and South Carolina Coastal Region, Herndon won all five tournaments in which he competed.
He shot below par in multiple tournaments, including a 2-under at Hilton Head Lakes and 1-under at Savannah Harbor and he shot par in Statesboro.
Herndon also won the Tour Championship Tournament at Wilmington Island.
Earlier this year, Herndon was named the top 10-year-old finalist in the Ocala, Fla., US Kids Tour, qualifying for the fourth year in a row to play in the US Kids Golf World Championship in July in Pinehurst, N.C.
For three years, Herndon has ranked in the top 50 golfers in the world for his age at the World Championships.
According to a US Kids Golf Foundation Impact Report, more than 27,000 junior golfers participate in US Kids Golf events worldwide each year.
Previously, he has been named the champion of both the Jacksonville, Northwest Florida and Savannah/Hilton Head US Kids Golf Tours.
He has also been a tour finalist in Northwest Florida; Montgomery, Ala.; and Ocala, Fla. US Kids Golf Tours, while winning multiple events in the Tampa US Kids Golf Tour.
David is the son of Carol and David Herndon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.