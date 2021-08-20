PREP FOOTBALL=

Adairsville 35, Chattooga 14

Appling County 42, Monroe 6

Athens Christian 35, Walker 18

Atkinson County 34, Bacon County 13

Baldwin 42, Liberty County 6

Baylor, Tenn. 35, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 21

Beaufort, S.C. 28, Richmond Hill 8

Berrien 34, Long County 6

Bethlehem Christian Academy 38, Strong Rock Christian 21

Bleckley County 21, West Laurens 14

Bremen 14, Landmark Christian 12

Brookstone 28, Calvary Christian 10

Brunswick 20, Pierce County 13

Bryan County 38, Butler 12

Calhoun 42, Dalton 35

Callaway 30, Opelika, Ala. 21

Calvary Day 21, Prince Avenue Christian 13

Camden County 31, Columbia 0

Carrollton 49, New Manchester 13

Cartersville 55, Morrow 0

Cass 27, Dawson County 19

Cedartown 7, Denmark 3

Central Gwinnett 20, Discovery 0

Central-Phenix City, Ala. 42, Peach County 23

Coahulla Creek 31, Northwest Whitfield 25

Colquitt County 28, Marietta 25

Commerce 10, Banks County 0

Creekside 19, Grayson 14

Creekview 42, Etowah 7

Dade County 21, Gordon Lee 12

Dodge County 39, Toombs County 0

Dooly County 13, Marion County 0

Early County 40, Seminole County 0

Emanuel County Institute 28, Savannah Christian Prep 21

Evans 14, Cross Creek 6

Fayette County 67, Midtown 0

Fellowship Christian School 31, Christian Heritage 21

Florida, Fla. 35, Thomas County Central 15

Flowery Branch 21, St. Pius X 14

Forsyth Central 62, Northview 0

Franklin County 20, Lumpkin County 6

Georgia Military 46, Creekside Christian Academy 0

Greenville 23, Heritage School 10

Haralson County 43, Pepperell 24

Harrison 25, Allatoona 17, OT

Hart County 54, Elbert County 21

Heard County 16, South Atlanta 12

Jeff Davis 41, Rutland 0

Jefferson 22, Rabun County 13

Jenkins 45, Groves 0

Jenkins County 56, Warren County 0

Johns Creek 26, Gainesville 10

Kennesaw Mountain 28, East Paulding 12

Lakeside-DeKalb 21, Berkmar 12

Lambert 28, Centennial 3

Laney 26, Washington-Wilkes 20

Lanier County 39, Treutlen 13

Lipscomb Academy, Tenn. 76, Greater Atlanta Christian 7

Lithia Springs 55, Douglas County 27

Luella 26, McIntosh 20

Madison County 28, Habersham Central 25

Mary Persons 42, Towers 0

McIntosh County Academy 14, Glynn Academy 14

Metter 31, Swainsboro 20

Milton 45, Hapeville 0

Monroe Area 28, Loganville 7

Mount de Sales 17, Monticello 7

Mountain View 14, Shiloh 13

Mt. Paran Christian 48, Lakeview Academy 13

Murray County 35, Southeast Whitfield 34

New Hampstead 41, Windsor Forest 12

Newton 7, Hughes 6

Norcross 42, Hillgrove 30

North Atlanta 10, Wheeler 7

North Cobb Christian 24, St. Francis 14

North Forsyth 37, Alcovy 7

North Hall 23, Paulding County 14

North Paulding 35, South Gwinnett 14

Northeast-Macon 33, Jones County 28

Northside-Columbus 55, Columbus 21

Northside-Warner Robins 48, Veterans 7

Oconee County 35, North Oconee 28

Ola 27, Jackson 26

Pebblebrook 39, Peachtree Ridge 3

Pelham 26, Mitchell County 12

Perry 36, Houston County 13

Pope 24, Villa Rica 14

Providence Christian 40, Loganville Christian 10

Richmond Academy def. Hancock Central, forfeit

Ridgeland 20, East Forsyth 0

River Ridge 35, Lassiter 16

Rome 23, Rockmart 7

Roswell 45, South Forsyth 26

Savannah Country Day 34, Bulloch 7

Sequoyah 28, Woodstock 0

Sonoraville 21, Model 0

South Cobb 21, Locust Grove 14

Stephens County 34, White County 20

Stephenson 17, Lithonia 6

Tattnall County 41, Claxton 6

Terrell County 32, Kendrick 0

Thomasville 42, Brooks County 34

Thomson 35, Jefferson County 6

Tift County 41, Westover 0

Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 59, Athens Academy 7

Troup County 28, Harris County 21

Union Grove 27, Hampton 16

Unity Christian 60, Victory Baptist 20

Ware County 52, Cook 7

Wesleyan 31, Mt. Pisgah Christian 0

West Hall 14, East Jackson 7

Westminster 17, Lovett 7

Westside-Macon 35, Bradwell Institute 10

Whitefield Academy 13, Mount Vernon 0

Woodland Cartersville 43, Gordon Central 9

Worth County 35, Turner County 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Aquinas vs. Harlem, ppd. to Aug 21st.

Brantley County vs. Charlton County, ppd. to Aug 21st.

Campbell vs. Grovetown, ccd.

Fitzgerald vs. Cairo, ppd. to Sep 17th.

McNair vs. Forest Park, ccd.

Randolph-Clay vs. Dougherty, ppd. to Oct 15th.

Riverdale vs. North Clayton, ppd.

Riverwood vs. Sprayberry, ccd.

Screven County vs. Southeast Bulloch, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you