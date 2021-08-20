PREP FOOTBALL=
Adairsville 35, Chattooga 14
Appling County 42, Monroe 6
Athens Christian 35, Walker 18
Atkinson County 34, Bacon County 13
Baldwin 42, Liberty County 6
Baylor, Tenn. 35, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 21
Beaufort, S.C. 28, Richmond Hill 8
Berrien 34, Long County 6
Bethlehem Christian Academy 38, Strong Rock Christian 21
Bleckley County 21, West Laurens 14
Bremen 14, Landmark Christian 12
Brookstone 28, Calvary Christian 10
Brunswick 20, Pierce County 13
Bryan County 38, Butler 12
Calhoun 42, Dalton 35
Callaway 30, Opelika, Ala. 21
Calvary Day 21, Prince Avenue Christian 13
Camden County 31, Columbia 0
Carrollton 49, New Manchester 13
Cartersville 55, Morrow 0
Cass 27, Dawson County 19
Cedartown 7, Denmark 3
Central Gwinnett 20, Discovery 0
Central-Phenix City, Ala. 42, Peach County 23
Coahulla Creek 31, Northwest Whitfield 25
Colquitt County 28, Marietta 25
Commerce 10, Banks County 0
Creekside 19, Grayson 14
Creekview 42, Etowah 7
Dade County 21, Gordon Lee 12
Dodge County 39, Toombs County 0
Dooly County 13, Marion County 0
Early County 40, Seminole County 0
Emanuel County Institute 28, Savannah Christian Prep 21
Evans 14, Cross Creek 6
Fayette County 67, Midtown 0
Fellowship Christian School 31, Christian Heritage 21
Florida, Fla. 35, Thomas County Central 15
Flowery Branch 21, St. Pius X 14
Forsyth Central 62, Northview 0
Franklin County 20, Lumpkin County 6
Georgia Military 46, Creekside Christian Academy 0
Greenville 23, Heritage School 10
Haralson County 43, Pepperell 24
Harrison 25, Allatoona 17, OT
Hart County 54, Elbert County 21
Heard County 16, South Atlanta 12
Jeff Davis 41, Rutland 0
Jefferson 22, Rabun County 13
Jenkins 45, Groves 0
Jenkins County 56, Warren County 0
Johns Creek 26, Gainesville 10
Kennesaw Mountain 28, East Paulding 12
Lakeside-DeKalb 21, Berkmar 12
Lambert 28, Centennial 3
Laney 26, Washington-Wilkes 20
Lanier County 39, Treutlen 13
Lipscomb Academy, Tenn. 76, Greater Atlanta Christian 7
Lithia Springs 55, Douglas County 27
Luella 26, McIntosh 20
Madison County 28, Habersham Central 25
Mary Persons 42, Towers 0
McIntosh County Academy 14, Glynn Academy 14
Metter 31, Swainsboro 20
Milton 45, Hapeville 0
Monroe Area 28, Loganville 7
Mount de Sales 17, Monticello 7
Mountain View 14, Shiloh 13
Mt. Paran Christian 48, Lakeview Academy 13
Murray County 35, Southeast Whitfield 34
New Hampstead 41, Windsor Forest 12
Newton 7, Hughes 6
Norcross 42, Hillgrove 30
North Atlanta 10, Wheeler 7
North Cobb Christian 24, St. Francis 14
North Forsyth 37, Alcovy 7
North Hall 23, Paulding County 14
North Paulding 35, South Gwinnett 14
Northeast-Macon 33, Jones County 28
Northside-Columbus 55, Columbus 21
Northside-Warner Robins 48, Veterans 7
Oconee County 35, North Oconee 28
Ola 27, Jackson 26
Pebblebrook 39, Peachtree Ridge 3
Pelham 26, Mitchell County 12
Perry 36, Houston County 13
Pope 24, Villa Rica 14
Providence Christian 40, Loganville Christian 10
Richmond Academy def. Hancock Central, forfeit
Ridgeland 20, East Forsyth 0
River Ridge 35, Lassiter 16
Rome 23, Rockmart 7
Roswell 45, South Forsyth 26
Savannah Country Day 34, Bulloch 7
Sequoyah 28, Woodstock 0
Sonoraville 21, Model 0
South Cobb 21, Locust Grove 14
Stephens County 34, White County 20
Stephenson 17, Lithonia 6
Tattnall County 41, Claxton 6
Terrell County 32, Kendrick 0
Thomasville 42, Brooks County 34
Thomson 35, Jefferson County 6
Tift County 41, Westover 0
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 59, Athens Academy 7
Troup County 28, Harris County 21
Union Grove 27, Hampton 16
Unity Christian 60, Victory Baptist 20
Ware County 52, Cook 7
Wesleyan 31, Mt. Pisgah Christian 0
West Hall 14, East Jackson 7
Westminster 17, Lovett 7
Westside-Macon 35, Bradwell Institute 10
Whitefield Academy 13, Mount Vernon 0
Woodland Cartersville 43, Gordon Central 9
Worth County 35, Turner County 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Aquinas vs. Harlem, ppd. to Aug 21st.
Brantley County vs. Charlton County, ppd. to Aug 21st.
Campbell vs. Grovetown, ccd.
Fitzgerald vs. Cairo, ppd. to Sep 17th.
McNair vs. Forest Park, ccd.
Randolph-Clay vs. Dougherty, ppd. to Oct 15th.
Riverdale vs. North Clayton, ppd.
Riverwood vs. Sprayberry, ccd.
Screven County vs. Southeast Bulloch, ccd.
