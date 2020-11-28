Community Christian 30, King's Academy 0
GHSA Class AAAAAAA=
First Round=
Archer 21, Gainesville 14
Collins Hill 42, Alpharetta 7
Colquitt County 49, Brookwood 3
Denmark 63, Discovery 0
East Coweta 37, Marietta 28
Grayson 43, Tift County 0
Harrison 26, Newnan 24
Lowndes 42, Newton 0
Milton 45, Peachtree Ridge 14
Norcross 47, South Forsyth 20
North Cobb 35, Pebblebrook 6
North Gwinnett 29, Cherokee 16
Parkview 24, Camden County 17, OT
Roswell 28, Mill Creek 27
Walton 49, McEachern 9
West Forsyth 39, Meadowcreek 14
GHSA Class AAAAAA=
First Round=
Allatoona 24, Johns Creek 0
Brunswick 41, Alcovy 6
Buford 48, Douglas County 0
Cambridge 36, Kell 14
Carrollton 55, Winder-Barrow 7
Dacula 49, Alexander 24
Evans 42, Statesboro 21
Glynn Academy 42, Grovetown 3
Hughes 27, Northside-Warner Robins 0
Lee County 49, Tucker 17
Richmond Hill 56, Lakeside-Evans 0
River Ridge 35, Kennesaw Mountain 34, OT
Rome 35, Habersham Central 14
Sprayberry 34, Creekview 14
Valdosta 52, Lovejoy 14
Westlake 42, Houston County 10
GHSA Class AAAAA=
First Round=
Blessed Trinity 49, Chapel Hill 14
Calhoun 46, Lithia Springs 21
Cartersville 56, Maynard Jackson 6
Clarke Central 41, MLK Jr. 14
Coffee 31, Ola 7
Creekside 47, Harris County 28
Decatur 51, Greenbrier 31
Griffin 49, Jonesboro 0
Jones County 27, Wayne County 25
New Manchester 21, Hiram 17
St. Pius X 31, Loganville 6
Starr's Mill 63, Mundy's Mill 6
Ware County 24, Dutchtown 0
Warner Robins 49, Union Grove 7
Woodward Academy 35, Whitewater 14
GHSA Class AAA=
First Round=
Appling County 42, Morgan County 13
Carver-Atlanta 32, Hart County 21
Cedar Grove 28, Monroe Area 12
Central-Macon 14, Liberty County 6
Cherokee Bluff 35, LaFayette 7
Crisp County 35, Windsor Forest 0
Dawson County 45, Adairsville 31
Greater Atlanta Christian 37, Franklin County 7
North Hall 36, North Murray 28
Oconee County 21, Westminster 7
Peach County 47, Johnson-Savannah 0
Pierce County 59, Burke County 14
Richmond Academy 28, Brantley County 0
Rockmart 48, White County 35
Thomson 62, Tattnall County 21
Upson-Lee 31, Southeast Bulloch 13
GHSA Class A Public=
First Round=
Bowdon 35, Wilkinson County 6
Brooks County 36, Claxton 0
Clinch County 23, McIntosh County Academy 17, OT
Commerce 52, Manchester 20
Dublin 14, Terrell County 12
Gordon Lee 56, Georgia Military 0
Hancock Central 24, B.E.S.T. Academy 22
Irwin County 42, Jenkins County 7
Lincoln County 29, Chattahoochee County 13
Macon County 41, Social Circle 21
Metter 20, Turner County 19
Mitchell County 28, Johnson County 22, OT
Pelham 41, Montgomery County 12
Warren County 60, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 14
Washington-Wilkes 41, Taylor County 18
Wilcox County 51, Miller County 0
GHSA Class A Private=
First Round=
Athens Academy 49, Mount Vernon 42, OT
Calvary Day def. Landmark Christian, forfeit
Christian Heritage 38, King's Ridge 0
Darlington 28, Mt. Pisgah Christian 21
Eagle's Landing Christian 45, Aquinas 17
Fellowship Christian School 49, Mt. Paran Christian 7
First Presbyterian Day 49, Heritage School 7
George Walton 32, Holy Innocents' 7
North Cobb Christian 28, Lakeview Academy 7
Pacelli Catholic 37, Mount de Sales 3
Prince Avenue Christian 63, Hebron Christian Academy 28
Stratford 42, Brookstone 21
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 51, Tattnall Square 0
Wesleyan 34, Athens Christian 28
Whitefield Academy 27, Savannah Country Day 21
GISA Class AAA=
Quarterfinal=
Frederica 34, Bulloch 27
John Milledge 37, Creekside Christian Academy 0
Tiftarea 28, Pinewood Christian 7
Westfield 49, Brookwood School 48, OT
GISA Class AA=
Quarterfinal=
Brentwood 56, Augusta Prep 20
Briarwood 31, Terrell Academy 21
Gatewood 45, Robert Toombs 0
Southwest Georgia Academy 30, Edmund Burke 7
GISA Class A=
Semifinal=
Thomas Jefferson def. Memorial Day, forfeit
GAPPS Class AAA=
First Round=
Calvary Christian 23, Skipstone Academy 0
GAPPS 11-Man AA=
Semifinal=
Central Fellowship def. Central Christian, forfeit
GAPPS 11-Man A=
Semifinal=
Lafayette Christian 19, Griffin Christian 3
