MOULTRIE, Ga. - Miller Tompkins won the 10th Man award and Most Valuable Player award and Kale Hopper earned the Angie Davis Memorial Scholarship at the Colquitt County High School baseball team’s annual banquet.
Tompkins and Hopper were two of the team’s five seniors, along with Landon Griffin, Tucker Sparkman and Jar’dae Williams.
Hopper was named the Region 1-7A Academic Player of the Year and earned the scholarship on the basis of his 101.186 grade point average, the highest on the team.
The right-handed pitcher also was named an Advanced Placement Scholar, along with Gabe Eubanks, Charlie Thornton III and Cayden Parker.
The 10th Man and Most Valuable Player awards earned by Tompkins were voted on by the Packer players.
The 10th Man award goes to the player who is “sometimes, but not aways, is part of the starting nine,” coach to Brandon Brock said. “He’s the guy who accepts his role without complaint and who does his job when called upon.”
The Coup de Diamond award, which goes to the player who make the most strides from one season to the next or from start to finish of a season was presented to third baseman Adam Beverly.
Varsity student assistant awards went to Olivia Morse, Langston Jordan and Addison Connell.
The Scholar/Athlete awards, which go to players with GPAs of 90 or higher, went to seniors Miller Tompkins, Olivia Morse, Landon Griffin and Kale Hopper; juniors Asher Cox, Mason Moore, Neko Fann, Cam Cook and Cayden Parker; and sophomores Dylan Chapman, Ethan Allegood, Adam Beverly, Jaxon Chambers, Ross Sparkman, Jake Walker, Brady DeRosso, Gabe Eubanks, Hayden Hembree and Cook Tompkins.
The varsity All-Region players include Mason Moore and Neko Fann, first team; and Landon Griffin, Christian Hill, Jake Walker and Hayden Hembree, second team.
Fann also was honored as it was announced that he is expected to graduate early as a senior and not play baseball next spring for the Packers.
The Packers varsity roster included Landon Griffin, Kale Hopper, Tucker Sparkman, Miller Tompkins, Jar’dae Williams, Cam Cook, Asher Cox, Neko Fann, Mason Moore, Cayden Parker, Charlie Thornton III, Garron Wingate, Ethan Allegood, Adam Beverly, Jaxon Chambers, Brady DeRosso, Gabe Eubanks, Hayden Hembree, Christian Hill, Ross Sparkman, Cook Tompkins, Jake Walker and Rylan Howell.
Brock’s assistants are Ryan Davis, Tyler Hembree, Kirk Woodall and Ethan Hopper.
Also introduced at the banquet were the seventh-grade, eighth-grade, AA and AAA teams.
The seventh-grade team, coached by Danny Blalock and Chris Hart, included Owen Avery, Ragan Bozeman, Tripp Bridges, Bradley Bryan, Javion Daniels, Kam Davis, Jaxon Dorminey, Eli Edwards, Chase Enfinger, Chase Giddens, Wesley Hall, Easton Harlow, Kade Hopper, Sy Jones, Brooks Lairsey, Briar Littleton, Wilson Powell, Bray Sands, Trenton Toney and Carson Taylor. The student assistants were Cooper Brinson and Sam Lewis.
The eighth-grade team, coached by Ian Brinson and Jarvis “Buck” Lambright, included Conner Avery, Bowen DeRosso, Jackson Edwards, Parker Goss, James Horne, Ethan Hudson, Eli Johnson, Jayln Pace, Carter Penuel, Hardin Reeves, Bryce Roberts, Jake Rowell, Luke Strong, Carter Summerlin, Judson Taylor and Davis Wingate.
The eighth-grade team finished with a 13-4 record.
The AA Packers included Trenton Allen, Jacorey Anderson, Owen Bennett, Hayden Glass, Pearce Hightower, Eli Hobbs, Karter Kight, Kane Morris, Logan Plymel, Tyson Samples, Andrew Stanford, Jesus Vazquez and Demar Witherspoon.
The AA team’s Most Valuable Player, voted on by his teammates, was Jesus Vazquez.
The AAA team’s players were Asher Cox, Cayden Parker, Charlie Thornton III, Tyson Hobby, Cole Holder, Rylan Howell, Davis Lightsey, Ross Sparkman, Dylan Chapman and Cook Tompkins.
The AAA team’s MVP award went to Cole Holder.
The AA and AAA coaches were Kirk Woodall and Ethan Hopper. Addison Connell was the student assistant.
