MOULTRIE — Colquitt County senior golfer Chloe Howell had decided she wanted to continue to play golf competitively after she graduates next spring and had narrowed her choice of schools to three when she received a call from Georgia Military College coach Charles Van Horn.
Horn encouraged her to visit and Howell made her decision to continue her education and her golf career in Milledgeville.
“It just fit her,” said Rod Howell, her father. “It was everything she wanted.”
And both Chloe and her dad were impressed with the GMC coach.
“He is someone we are comfortable leaving our child with,” Rod Howell said.
Horn and Rod Howell posed for pictures with the young golfer when she signed with GMC on Monday at Sunset Country Club just before the annual Packer Golf Booster Club’s annual tournament.
Both Howell and Colquitt County girls golf coach Shannon Hall said Chloe’s game improved considerably over the last two years.
In 2019, “the bug really bit,” her father said and Chloe began working in earnest, especially on her short game and putting.
The 2020 high school season was cut short by the coronavirus, but Chloe continue to work on her game, playing in the GSGA Junior Tour and Pink Links tour, in which she finished second in points.
Hall, who has coached Chloe since she was a freshman, has been especially impressed with the young player’s work ethic.
“She knows how to work hard more than a lot of kids,” Hall said. “And she’s very coachable.”
Another attribute that Hall has noted is Chloe’s ability to put bad holes or rounds behind her quickly, analyzing how she performed.
“Then she regroups and gets back after it,” Hall said. “She has grit and she perseveres. That’s what coaches look for.”
Hall attributes much of Chloe’s success to her father and mother Miranda.
“She has a great family support system,” Hall said.
Chloe is expected to join junior Sadie Norman, sophomore Ann Elyse Clements and freshman Tayler Brown to form the 2021 Lady Packers golf team, Hall said.
The group will play host to the Class 7A state tournament at Sunset this spring.
Both Hall and Rod Howell complimented Sunset for the opportunities it affords young players.
“We’re thankful for Sunset and what they do for our kids,” Hall said.
Hall is looking forward watch Chloe in her senior season and beyond.
“And Chloe is such a team player,” Hall said. “She looks out for her teammates.
“We’ve been on a journey together. I can’t wait to see what she does next.”
