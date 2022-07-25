MOULTRIE — Jaiden Howell of the Titans Swimming Academy won the gold medal in the boys 9-10 25-yard breaststroke at the recent state swim meet held in Moultrie.
Howell also placed third in the 50-yard freestyle event.
The 2022 GRPA Class B State Championship Swim Meet was held at the recently renovated Southwest Memorial Pool and hosted July 15-16 by the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority.
This is the first State swim meet that the Southwest Memorial Pool has held since 2006.
The state meet included 514 swimmers representing 17 teams.
There were six GRPA state records broken in the meet, which included swimmers from the Titans Swimming Academy and the Moultrie Sharks Swim Team.
Howell, who turned in a time of 19.22 in winning the 25-yard breaststroke event, also was a member of TSA’s 9-10 boys 100-yard freestyle relay team that took a fourth-place finish.
Also on that relay team were Jason Valega, David Cardwell and Jonah Bilello.
The Titans Swimming Academy also got a third-place finish from its 15-18 boys 200-yard medley relay team that included Nick Merdian, Brandon Maag, Reese David and Andrew Perdue.
In an individual event, Bilello turned in a fourth-place finish in the 7-8 boys 50-yard freestyle.
He also was fifth in the 25-yard freestyle event.
Also taking a fourth-place finish was TSA’s 15-18 girls 200-yard medley team of Hannah Grace, Bryant, Rylie Everson, Hannah Huante and Kat Springman.
The Moultrie Sharks girls 15-18 200-yard freestyle relay team, which included Ava Morgan, Gillie Morgan, Ella Briones and Chloe Tillman, finished sixth.
Also finishing sixth was TSA’s Hannah Huante in the 15-18 girls 100-yard freestyle and TSA’s Bella Reagan in the 11-12 girls 100-yard individual medley.
TSA’s 13-14 boys 200-yard medley relay team of Hayden Tillman, Beau Posey, Erick Valega and David Greene took sixth place.
TSA’s Savannah Posey had a seventh-place finish in the 9-10 girls 50-yard freestyle.
The Moultrie Sharks’ 15-18 girls 200-yard medley relay team of Chloe Tillman, Gillie Morgan, Ella Briones and Ava Morgan turned in a seventh-place finish.
Five members of the Titans Swimming Academy had eighth-place finishes: Hailey Strickland in the 7-8 girls 25-yard butterfly; Lily-Claire Tillman in the 15-18 girls 50-yard breaststroke; Brandon Maag, in the boys 15-18 50-yard breaststroke; Selah Huante in the boys 11-12 100-yard individual medley; and Hanah Grace Bryant in the 13-14 girls 50-yard backstroke.
The Moultrie Sharks’ 9-10 mixed 100-yard freestyle team of Mayci-Lynn Cook, Taylyn Cook, Ca’Mycee Peterson and Hayley Wells finished eighth.
The top eight finishers in each event advanced to the finals.
Swimmers qualified for the state meet at the GRPA District III meet, which also was held in Moultrie.
