Hannah Huante

Hannah Huante placed third in the 200-yard individual medley.

 Becky Taylor/The Tifton Gazette

MOULTRIE - Hannah Huante took third- and fourth-place finishes to lead the Colquitt County swimming team in a Tift County-sponsored meet held Tuesday at the Baldwin Drive Aquatic Center in Tifton.

Colquitt County was represented only by a girls team, which was third, behind Tift County and Coffee and ahead of Lee County.

Huante was the Lady Packers top scorer, earning 16 points for her third-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley and 15 for her fourth-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly.

Maggie Bishop also took a silver medal with her third-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle event.

She also was fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Chloe Tillman was fifth in the 100-yard freestyle and sixth in the 50-yard freestyle.

Caroline Chapura turned in a fifth-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle and was ninth in the 100-yard freestyle.

Lady Packers teammate Ellery McBryde was seventh in the 100-yard freestyle event and 12th in 50-yard freestyle.

Mattie Rigsby was 12th in 100-yard freestyle and 15th in 50-yard freestyle.

Rebecca Perez was 11th in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Marina Perez and Samantha Najar also competed for the Lady Packers.

Colquitt entered three relay events with the 200-yard medley team of Bishop, Huante, Tillman and Chapura taking a third-place finish.

The 400-yard freestyle relay team of McBryde, Rebecca Perez, Rigsby and Marina Perez took a fifth-place finish.

McBryde, Rigsby, Rebecca Perez and Marina Perez took a seventh-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay event.

