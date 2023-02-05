MOULTRIE - Colquitt County sophomore Hannah Huante earned bronze medals in the 100-yard breaststroke and the 50-yard freestyle in the Region 1-7A swim meet held Jan. 26, in Douglas.
The finishes earned Huante honorable mention on the All-Region team.
Huante also was among 10 members of the Colquitt County swim team that competed in the 19th Coffee Winter Invitational held Jan. 14, also in Douglas.
She had fifth-place finishes in 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke events.
Huante also was on a pair of relay teams that took fifth-place finishes.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team also included Chloe Tillman, Rylie Everson and Kathrine Springman.
Also on the 200-yard medley relay team were Tillman, Springman and Ellery McBryde.
McBryde had a sixth-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke, Tillman was eighth in the 100-yard freestyle and Springman was ninth in the 100-yard freestyle.
Also competing for the Lady Packers were Marina Perez, Kara Hall and Yaidenis Fernandez.
Andrew Perdew represented the Colquitt County boys.
Of this and that:
• Thomas Propst, son of former Colquitt County head football coach Rush Propst, has signed a National Letter of Intent to play collegiately at the University of West Georgia.
Propst was a senior receiver at Piedmont (Ala.) High School last season and helped lead the Bulldogs to the Class 3A championship game.
He caught 46 passes for 672 yards and five touchdowns in his senior season.
He last played at Colquitt County as a member of the ninth-grade football team in 2019.
• Abby Plymel went 2-for-3 with a double when the ABAC softball team opened the season with a recent 6-0 win over Florida State College at Jacksonville.
Over the first five games, the former Lady Packer is 5-for-16 with two doubles.
• Janiah Ellis is averaging 12.8 points and 3.8 rebounds for the Clark Atlanta University women’s basketball team.
The former Lady Packer scored 14 in the Panthers 59-51 win at home over Albany State on Jan. 30.
• Henry Daniels, who spent the last two seasons playing baseball at ABAC, is now at the University of West Georgia and went 2-for-4 with a walk in his first game playing for the Wolves.
The 6-foot-5, 220-pound left-hand hitting first baseman/outfielder hit .348 with nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 39 runs batted in for the Stallions last year.
• Jeb Johnson is back for his second season at ABAC and the right-handed pitcher is sporting a 3.86 ERA after his first start.
• Ty Megahee is back for his fifth season as an assistant baseball coach at the University of Pittsburgh, where he helps with the hitters, coaches infielders and is the team’s recruiting director.
The former Colquitt County shortstop played collegiately at Darton and Mercer and also has served as an assistant at Mercer, Monmouth, Auburn and Western Kentucky.
Pitt will open its season on Feb. 17 against Maine in Sarasota, Fla.
• With Rush Propst being named recently as associate head coach at Coosa Christian in Gadsden, Ala., there are now 10 former Colquitt County coaches serving as head football coaches in Georgia and Alabama.
The others are Sean Calhoun, Colquitt County; Robert Craft, North Forsyth; Jeff Hammond, Worth County; Shelton Felton, Valdosta; Scott Roberts, Swainsboro; Justin Rogers, Thomas County Central; Byron Slack, Cook; Reggie Stancil, Dacula; and Rico Zackery, Westlake.
• Santavious Bryant has been named the head football coach at Grayson, replacing Adam Carter who took the Lowndes job last month.
Carter replaced Zach Grage who was forced out after one season.
