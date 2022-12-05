MOULTRIE — Hannah Huante took second- and third-place individual medals and was on a pair of medal-winning relay teams to help lead the Colquitt County girls swim team to a fourth-place finish in the recent Coffee Trojan Christmas Invitational.
Huante turned in a time of 28.14 to earn the silver medal in the 50-yard freestyle event and took the bronze in the 100-yard freestyle.
She took home another silver medal when the 200-yard freestyle relay team placed second.
Also on that team were Rylie Everson, Chloe Tillman and Kathrine Springman. The same four were third in the 200-yard medley relay event.
Ellery McBryde also returned from Douglas with a bronze medal when she finished third in the 100-yard backstroke.
Tillman was sixth in the 100-yard freestyle and eighth in the 50-yard freestyle.
Springman finished seventh in both the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle events.
Also swimming in individual events for the Lady Packers were Mattie Rigsby, Marina Perez, Yaidanis Fernandez and Kara Hall.
Tift County was first in the girls event.
Camden County finished in the boys event, finishing three points in front of Coffee.
Andrew Perdue represented the Colquitt County boys team in Douglas.
Ten teams took part.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.