It is opening week for the Atlanta Braves. The offense is just as potent as ever with Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson, Austin Riley and Sean Murphy. The starting pitching staff is about as stacked as any in the National League with Max Fried, Kyle Wright and Spencer Strider.
The bullpen might be the only question mark, and that is only because of the recent injury sustained to closer Raisel Iglesias. He was sent to the injured list last week with inflammation in his pitching shoulder. That is not ideal news for a team that also lost Kenley Jansen in the offseason when he bolted for the Boston Red Sox.
Though the injury appears to only sideline Iglesias short term, the Braves can ill-afford to not have him available for very long.
Iglesias was light’s out for the Braves last year after being acquired from the Los Angeles Angels. He sported a 0.34 ERA in 28 appearances. Just as important, Iglesias has recorded 157 saves in his career. His 3.00 ERA, 660 career strikeouts in 543.2 innings show that he is not intimidated and can be counted on in crunch time situations.
While the injury is obviously not ideal, the Braves have a plethora of arms in the bullpen that have closed before. They include A.J. Minter and Kirby Yates, who actually led the majors in saves in 2019. But it’s not like Yates doesn’t have question marks himself.
Yates is just two years removed from Tommy John surgery and has only tossed 11.1 innings over the last three season due to injuries. He’s also allowed a 9.00 ERA this spring in just six innings.
Minter is likely the preferred option, especially after posting a sensational 2022 campaign with a 2.06 ERA, 0.91 WHIP over 70 innings pitched. But he only has 25 career saves.
Recently-acquired Joe Jimenez can be an option as well, though he is returning from offseason back surgery. He did record a 3.49 ERA and 1.09 WHIP last year.
The Braves have options, but it’s always concerning when you lose your closer. That just means someone the team had counted on for a setup role would have to take charge at the back end of the bullpen. So, getting to the closer to finish a game is likely to be tougher for the next few weeks.
Hopefully, Iglesias returns at full strength. The Braves will need all hands on deck to contend with the Mets and Phillies this year. It’s time to play ball. Let the season begin.
