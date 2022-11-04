MOULTRIE — The indoor practice facility at Colquitt County High School will be named for two Moultrie High School football players who proved themselves on both the high school and college football fields.
One also became the head coach at Georgia’s most recognized university and the other had a fine professional career.
The 75,000-square-foot facility, one of the first of its kind in Georgia when it opened in April 2018, will be named in honor of Ray Goff and Virgil Seay in a ceremony at the building at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12.
The two former Moultrie Packers will be on hand for the dedication of the facility and also will be on hand later in the day when Colquitt County opens the Class 7A state playoffs at 6 p.m on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium.
The two will be honorary captains and take their place with the other captains at midfield before the game for the customary coin toss.
Then, between the first and second quarters, the two will be joined by former Packers on the field in front of the home stands to receive framed replica jerseys with the numbers they wore while playing for the Packers: No. 15 for Goff and No. 1 for Seay.
By Goff’s side will be former Packer teammates Bruce Boring and David “Bull” Durham and with Seay will be former Packer fullback and later longtime assistant coach James Stancil.
Both Goff and Seay were outstanding offensive performers under legendary Moultrie High coach Bud Willis.
Goff played football, basketball and baseball for Moultrie High, but especially excelled on the gridiron.
An All-State performer and a Parade All-American, Goff led the Packers to a three-year record of 28-4.
As a senior, he guided the Packers to the South Georgia championship game.
He went on to start at quarterback at the University of Georgia and as a junior in 1975, helped lead the Bulldogs to a 9-2 record and a trip to the Cotton Bowl,
As a senior in 1976, he led Georgia to an SEC championship and was named the SEC Player of the Year.
He was seventh in the Heisman Trophy balloting that year.
After serving as an assistant coach at South Carolina for three seasons, he returned to Athens and was an assistant coach under Vince Dooley from 1981-1988.
Then, in 1989, at age 33, he was named to succeed Dooley as the Bulldogs head coach.
He posted a 46-34-1 record in seven seasons and took Georgia to four bowls.
His 1992 team, which was 10-2, finished No. 8 in the nation.
He left Georgia after the 1995 season and has been living in Oconee County since then.
Seay was in ninth-grade during Goff’s outstanding senior season, but it wasn’t long before he, too, was putting his imprint on Packer football.
He also played basketball for the Packers and ran track.
Running with the football is what he did best.
He was the Packers leading rusher in 1974 and 1975 and gained 1,626 yards in his career, averaging 6.5 yards a carry.
That senior season in 1975 was an exemplary one.
He had a 75-yard punt return for a touchdown and gained 162 yards on 16 carries in the victory over Tift County.
When the Packers defeated Valdosta 28-20, Seay scored the game-winning touchdown.
Moultrie was 9-1 that season. Its only loss was to Thomasville, but it cost the team a chance to make the playoffs.
Seay got another chance at a championship seven years later.
He first went to East Mississippi Junior College in Scooba, Miss., and began to develop as a wide receiver.
After two years there, he went to Troy State where he had an extraordinary career.
In a game against Livingston, he tied a record by returning three punts — 70, 70 and 55 yards — for touchdowns.
He averaged 18.2 yards per punt return, finishing second in the nation.
Seay set a Troy State record for punts returned for touchdown (4) and total return yardage (783).
He was drafted by the Denver Broncos, but did not make the team.
From 1981-1983, Seay played for the Washington Redskins and split the 1984 season between Washington and Atlanta.
He finished with 43 career pass receptions and scored five touchdowns.
Seay also was on two Super Bowl teams while with the Redskins, including the one that defeated the Miami Dolphins 27-17 in Super Bow XVII in Pasadena, Calif.
After his football career, he became a resource assistant for students with mental disorders and behavior difficulties.
He also coached high school football for a number of years.
In 2015, he was inducted into the Troy University Sports Hall of Fame in April and into the East Mississippi Community College Sports Hall of Fame that September.
In 2000, both Goff and Seay were inducted into the inaugural class of the Colquitt County Sports Hall of Fame.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.