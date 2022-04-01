MOULTRIE - Maggie Davidson, serving for the second time as the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority interim director, has received her national certification.
She has been certified by the National Recreation and Parks Association (NRPA) as a Certified Park and Recreation Professional (CPRP).
This certifies that she has met the national standard in education and experience and shows her commitment to the profession.
“We are so proud of the hard work and dedication that Maggie shows on a daily basis,” said MCCPRA Board of Directors chairman Dorothy McCranie.
“She continues to try and meet all the recreational needs of our community whether it be through sports or passive parks.”
Davidson, who is from Colquitt County, has been with the recreation authority since January 2019 as the associate director and also served as the interim director after Terry Peek retired in early 2020, before the board hired Greg Icard as the new director.
She was one of the three finalists for the job when Peek retired.
Icard resigned in February and Davidson has stepped in again as the interim.
“I was able to learn a great deal from him the two years he was here,” Davidson said of Icard.
Davidson said she has applied for director’s position.
This time of the year is especially busy with spring sports in full swing and budget preparation on the calendar.
“I’m just taking the opportunity to show them I’ve got what it takes,” she said.
Since she joined the staff of the recreation authority, she has helped it deal with effects of the coronavirus on its programs and helped oversee the renovations at the Moose Moss Aquatic Center and Southwest Aquatic Facility at Memorial Park.
Davidson was an outstanding catcher for the Colquitt County High softball team and after her senior season in 2008, she played two years at ABAC before shoulder surgery ended her career.
She went on to earn her undergraduate and master’s degrees in early childhood education at Georgia Southwestern and taught six years at Cox Elementary School before joining the recreation authority.
