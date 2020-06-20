MOULTRIE – The Jay Strickland Motors 12U baseball team won its two games as the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority’s youth baseball opened recently at Magnolia Park.
The start of the rec authority’s youth baseball and softball leagues was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Although some players and several coaches were unable to participate because of the late start, the rec authority still was able to field five baseball teams in its 8U league and four each in the 10U and 12U leagues.
It was decided not to hold a tee-ball league this summer.
The first two nights of play at the Magnolia Complex – Tuesday, June 16 and Thursday, June 18 – went smoothly, according to recreation officials.
Measures have been enacted to ensure the safety of players, coaches, officials and fans, including regular sanitizing of dugouts, restrooms and concession areas and encouraging social distancing of players, fans and officials.
The weather was cool and near-perfect for baseball on Tuesday as Jay Strickland Motors opened its season with a 4-3 victory over Goodno Electric.
Jay Strickland Motors scored two runs in the top of the first, but fell behind when Goodno Electric’s Logan Plymel hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the inning.
But Goodno Electric was unable to score again against pitcher Bryce Roberts. Jay Strickland Motors scored two more times in the top of the third and held on for the victory.
Carter Kight and Ethan Hudson had hits for the winners. Hayden Glass had two hits and Eli Hobbs had one Goodno Electric.
Ryan Bell was the winning pitcher when Zaxby’s defeated Southwest Georgia Bank 3-1 in Tuesday’s other 12U game.
Carter Summerlin had two hits and Bell, Kaden King, Carter Penuel, James Horne and Van Wall each had one hit for Zaxby’s. Kane Morris had two hits and Wilson Powell one for Southwest Georgia Bank.
In 10U baseball on Tuesday, Rocky’s opened with a 12-0 shutout of Lazarus.
Trenton Coney, Carson Taylor and Bowen Herndon each had two hits for Rocky’s.
Farm Bureau edged Hall’s Construction 7-4 in Tuesday’s other 10U game.
Brae Sands, Ja’Brael Williams and Ryder Brinson each had two hits for Farm Bureau.
Parker Bennett had two for Hall’s Construction.
In 8U, Southwest Georgia Bank defeated Quality Employment 12-4 and Edward Jones won over Larry’s Bait and Tackle 9-6.
Easton Harlow drove in the winning run as Jay Strickland Motors won its second 12U game of the first week of the season, defeating Zaxby’s 10-9 on Thursday at a hot and humid Magnolia Complex.
Davis Lightsey, Gavin Kimbrell, Ret Turner and Asher Wells pitched for Jay Strickland Motors.
Lightsey went 3-for-3; Harlow had three hits; Turner and Bryce Roberts each had two hits; and Wells and Kimbrell each had one hit for Jay Strickland Motors.
Kaden King and Carter Penuel each had two hits and Carter Summerlin had one for Zaxby’s.
Goodno Electric, behind the pitching of Hayden Glass and Owen Bennett, defeated Southwest Georgia Bank 11-3 in Thursday’s other 12U game.
Maxx McFarland had two hits, including a home run; Eli Hobbs and Logan Plymel also had two hits; and Jalen Pace, Hayden Glass and Jesus Vasquez each had one for Goodno Electric.
Tyson Samples and Wilson Powell each had two hits and B.J. Eason and Brady Holloway each had one for Southwest Georgia Bank.
In 10U baseball on Thursday, Farm Bureau blanked Lazarus 11-0.
Bradley Bryan had three hits and Hayden Butterfield, Carson Parker, Brae Sands and Ryder Brinson each had two hits for Farm Bureau.
Rocky’s won over Hall’s Construction 12-6 in Thursday’s other 10U game.
Owen Avery, Carson Taylor, Noah Stanfill and Kameron Davis each had three hits and Trenton Coney, Cole Stanford and Cannon Clements each had two for Rocky’s.
Wesley Hall had three hits and Trotter Tomlinson, Jaybien Daniels, Bo Griffin, John Tyler Southwell and Tyler Landrum each had two for Hall’s Construction.
In 8U baseball on Thursday, Baell Mercantile won over Southwest Georgia Bank 15-12 and Edward Jones defeated Larry’s Bait and Tackle 6-4.
The Tuesday, June 23, schedule includes:
8U 6 p.m. Baell’s vs. Edward Jones; 7:10 p.m. Quality Employment vs. Larry’s
10U 6 p.m. Farm Bureau vs. Rocky’s; 7:20 p.m. Lazarus vs. Hall’s Contractors
12U 6 p.m. Goodno Electric vs. Zaxby’s; 7:35 p.m. SGB v. Jay Strickland Motors
The Thursday, June 25, schedule includes:
8U 6 p.m. Larry’s v. Baell’s; 7:10 p.m. Edward Jones vs. Zaxby’s
10U 6 p.m. Rocky’s vs. Lazarus; 7:20 p.m. Farm Bureau vs. Hall’s Contractors
12U 6 p.m. Zaxby’s vs. SGB; 7:35 p.m. Goodno Electric vs. Jay Strickland Motors
