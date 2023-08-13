MOULTRIE - It has been nearly 30 years since the Colquitt County football program has issued jersey numbers 6 and 99.
The last two Packers to wear those numbers were tragically killed while still students at Colquitt County and their numbers had been informally retired.
But No. 6, last worn by running back Lavasky King, a member of the 1994 state championship team, and No. 99, worn last by defensive lineman Darby Dalton in 1992, will return this year, with the blessing of those former Packers’ families.
At the Packer Touchdown Club’s annual “Meet the Packers” banquet, Colquitt County head coach Sean Calhoun announced that those numbers have been given this season to two senior members of the 2023 team.
Wide receiver Markese Wilson will wear No. 6 and defensive lineman Islann Alvarado will wear No. 99.
Wilson’s No. 6 jersey will feature a chest patch with the initials LK in honor of King.
Alvarado’s jersey will bear a patch with Dalton’s DLD initials.
Members of the King and Dalton families were in attendance at the banquet and will serve as honorary captains for Colquitt County’s season-opening game against Dutch Fork (S.C.) High School, which will kick off at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium.
King died in a car wreck on Jan. 7, 1995, in Thomas County just weeks after helping lead the Packers to a victory over Valdosta in the 1994 Class AAAA state championship game.
King’s sister Jacqueline Walton spoke at the banquet and said her brother was a “great son and a great student” and his legacy will include his “perseverance and excellence.”
His memory is honored each year when the Lavasky King Packer Pride Most Improved Player Award is presented at the annual football banquet.
Packers longtime cornerbacks coach Dextra Polite was King’s teammate on the 1994 Packers team that went 15-0 and still marvels at the smallish back’s football skills.
“We called him ‘little big man,’” Polite said of King, who led the Packers in rushing in both 1993 and 1994 and gained more than 2,000 yards in his career. “He was 5-4 or 5-5, but he was rocked up.
“He had great vision and ran with a lot of power. He made some big runs for us.”
One of those runs was a 69-yarder that helped set up a touchdown in the 1994 state championship game.
And Polite said he has remembered that King was returning to Moultrie from supporting the Packers basketball team in a game against Thomas County Central when the fatal accident occurred.
Dalton was expected to be a part of the 1994 football team, but died in a wreck on June 12,1993, before his junior season.
It was clear after his productive sophomore season and his work during 1993 spring practices that he had a bright future.
Colquitt County assistant coach Tony Kirkland was quoted in a May 1993 story in The Moultrie Observer about the progress of the Packers defensive line during spring drills that “Dalton’s going to be able to help us anywhere.”
Polite recalled Dalton as a great teammate and a player whose “motor never stopped running.”
Dalton’s mother Marty was ill and unable to attend the Meet the Packers banquet, but told Calhoun that her son was a tough and hard-working player.
Calhoun said that Mrs. Dalton told him that while many players dreaded the long, hot, arduous four-a-day summer camp practices, her son said he “loved it.”
She said Darby loved “little ol’ Lavasky” and correctly predicted that the Packers would win the state championship their senior year.
Calhoun also said Mrs. Dalton told him that her family was ready to see No. 99 back on the field.
