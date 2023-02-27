MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Colquitt County girls basketball team's lone senior, Carliss Johnson, wraps up her four-year career as the fourth-highest scorer in Lady Packers history with 1,387 points.
“I think she came out of the womb playing basketball,” said her Colquitt County head coach of four years, Rondesha Williams.
Johnson confirmed this.
“My dad put a ball in my hand around five years old. I played rec and I remember we lied about my age so I could play up. That was a good experience.”
Because of all her prior experience, Johnson came to the Lady Packers ready to play.
“For me, Carliss was easy to coach because her dad did everything,” said Williams. “We just had to fine-tune her.”
But don’t think that Johnson came in without having put the work in.
“My dad gave me the strive to be where I am today,” said Johnson reflecting on early morning and late night practices. “I used to hate practice — wake up like ‘why do I have to do this, why do I have to do that,’ but I just kept being told if you want to get better you have to keep going. You gotta grind, you gotta keep pushing hard, gotta keep wanting more for yourself. Now, anytime someone says you have to practice I’m like ‘okay’ and am there on time.”
Johnon’s attitude and determination have been paying off.
“In her first three years she was unstoppable on both ends of the floor,” said Williams. “She is very offensive and defensive minded. But, she is a pure shooter. When her feet are planted she is a sniper with that ball.”
Freshman year was Johnson’s best single year with 378 points, and it was in her junior year that Johnson reached a monumental goal of 1,000 career points with the Lady Packers.
Not only did Johnson calculate her own points after sophomore year to see how much further she had to go, which was 270, but she remembers the exact moment her 1,000 point was reached.
“We were playing against Camden and my sister (Ameris) passed me the ball,” said Johnson. “There were only like three seconds left in the game, and that’s when it happened. I was really happy.”
Every single point after that was just the cherry on top.
“This year was all about having fun and just seeing what I could do,” said Johnson. “Everyone has something to take their mind off things. For me, that is basketball. Angry, go play basketball. Sad, go play basketball. Want to have fun? Go play basketball. Plus, you’re always meeting new people and making friends.”
Though she has one of the best records in Lady Packer history, Johnson’s career hasn’t been without challenges.
“You just never give up,” said Johnson. “Hardships are part of life, and Coach taught me to keep going. There were several times this year I just wanted to give up and she was there. Not all coaches do that. For her to do that for me, it felt good.”
Early in her final season, Johnson experienced a severe ankle sprain.
“Once I had that ankle injury, everything went down for me,” said Johnson. “You don’t want to be injured your senior year. It hurt me to my heart.”
“This season was challenging for her,” said Williams. “When your ankle can’t move like you're mind is telling it to, that's hard. It hindered her for sure, but it didn’t hinder her spirit. She always had a smile that would light up a room.”
Johnson is going to be completing physical therapy at the Vereen Center so she is ready to play basketball when she goes off to play college ball.
“I’m scared, but I’m ready,” said Johnson. “Being the baby again, I know it’s going to be harder, but that’s OK because I’m going to do what I need to.”
Several scholarship offers are on the table for Johnson, but she has yet to decide which school to play for.
“Now that the season is over she is going to go on some visits to see which college is the right fit,” said Williams. “Just because you can play basketball, or any sport for that matter, you still have to ask if it's good. Is this school going to make me a better individual once the ball stops bouncing? That’s what she has to figure out.”
Though Johnson is putting consideration into what career she might want after basketball, it’s definitely an afterthought.
“I’m going to keep playing until I’m tired or can’t,” said Johnson. “Right now, I still have passion for it. There really is no plan B. I’m just going to keep fighting for it.”
Johnson is hoping to stay within a day trip to Moultrie so she can come support her sister, Ameris Johnson, in her senior year next year.
“I will come back as often as I can,” said Johnson. “It’s been a blessing just being able to be together and play this sport we love together.”
Her sister isn’t the only teammate Johnson is hoping to cheer for.
“All my teammates mean so much to me,” said Johnson. “When I was injured, watching them play without me was hard, but I did enjoy it because now I know next year they will be fine. They can really do this without me. They just need to keep grinding and working and they will continue to be the best team in the region the way I see it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.