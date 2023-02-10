MOULTRIE - Eli Johnson went 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs — one of which was a grand slam — and a double to lead the Colquitt County eighth-grade baseball team to a 14-4 victory over Lowndes on Thursday at Packer Park.

Johnson finished with five runs batted in.

And with previous wins over Tift County and Pine Grove, the young Packers are now 3-0 and have outscored their opponents by a combined 31-7.

The Vikings scored four runs in the top of the first, but the Packers took the lead with a five-run fourth and finished off the visitors with a seven-run sixth.

“It was a great team win,” said coach Ian Brinson. “We fell behind 4-0 at the start and fought back and ended up run-ruling them.

Carter Penuel also had three hits in four trips to the plate and drove in one run.

Bryce Roberts had two hits, including a double; Jackson Edwards stroked a double; and Carter Summerlin and Hardin Reeves added singles.

Edwards and Roberts each drove in a pair of runs.

Judson Taylor got the win in relief for the Packers, holding the Vikings scoreless over the final four innings.

The right-hander gave up just two hits, did not walk a batter and struck out five.

The eighth-grade Packers will travel to play Thomas County Central next Tuesday and go to Douglas to face Coffee on Thursday.

