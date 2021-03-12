MOULTRIE - Senior right-hander Jeb Johnson threw a 1-hitter as Colquitt County blanked Lowndes 1-0 in the first game of a Region 1-7A on Ike Aultman Field at Jerry Croft Stadium on Friday.

Pershaun Fann, who had reached on an error, scored the game's only run on a wild pitch with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Johnson struck out eight and walked just one.

Jalen Hudson had the only Lowndes base hit, a single to lead off the top of the fifth inning.

Johnson out-dueld Lowndes starter William Joyner, who allowed just two hits, singles to Cole Whatley and Cannon Whatley.

The Packers will take a 1-0 region record and a 5-6 overall record into the second game of the doubleheader.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you