Josh Crawford, a member of the Colquitt County football staff when it went undefeated and won back-to-back state championships in 2014 and 2015, is returning to Moultrie.
After spending the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Valdosta, Crawford fills the final spot on Justin Rogers’s 2020 staff.
Crawford, who will coach receivers, will be the co-offensive coordinator, sharing those duties with new quarterbacks coach Joe Thornton. The varsity Packers also will have a new running backs coach in David Windon, who coached the ninth-grade defensive backs last season.
Jimmy Dudley returns to coach the tight ends; Buck Hanson is back to work with the offensive line; and David Hill will again work with the receivers.
On the defensive side of the football, former Valdosta head coach Alan Rodemaker has been hired as the defensive coordinator and safeties coach.
The rest of the defensive staff returns from last year’s team, with Dextra Polite coaching the cornerbacks; Mo Dixon, the outside linebackers; Greg Carswell, the defensive line; and Chad Nighbert, the inside linebackers.
Nighbert is the co-defensive coordinator.
Other familiar faces on the staff are trainer Ryan Kebler and director of football operations Earl Jefferson.
Rogers also announced the hiring of Zack Stanaland to handle strength and conditioning for all sports.
Rodemaker, who was released at Valdosta and later replaced by former Packers head coach Rush Propst, replaces Shawn Campbell as the Packers DC.
In another of a strange series of events, Campbell left Colquitt County after last season and was hired by Rodemaker at Valdosta.
However, when Propst was named as the Wildcats head coach, he did not keep Campbell, who reportedly now has taken a job in Florida.
Rodemaker also hired Crawford in 2018 to run Valdosta’s offense, which he did for two seasons.
At one time, Crawford reportely was considered as a leading candidate to replace Rodemaker, but withdrew from consideration when the search for Rodemaker’s replacement dragged on.
Crawford was hired by Propst in 2014 and over the next two seasons was part of the staff that produced school-record offensive production as the Packers rolled to 30 straight victories.
After the 2016 season, he left for Lee County, where he was the passing game coordinator and receivers coach when the Trojans won the Class 6A state title.
Although he had been on staffs that had won state championships in three of the previous four seasons, he jumped at the chance to become the OC at Valdosta.
Like Crawford, Thornton has been the offensive coordinator at Lee County, holding that position last year.
Thornton has had a long career as a high school coach and has been a head coach in Alabama for 10 seasons. He was head coach at Goshen (Ala.) from 1999-2001, posting a 22-12 record. From 2002-2004, he was at Saks (Ala.) High, going 6-24. In 2005, he returned to Goshen, where he spent four seasons, going 16-25.
In 2009, he went to Enterprise, Ala., where he served as offensive coordinator for 10 seasons.
Last season, Thornton was part of the offensive staff that helped lead Lee County to an 11-2 record and a berth in Class 6A quarterfinals.
Windon is a veteran coach who has had several stops before joining the Packers ninth-grade staff last season. He replaces Travis Billings, who coached the running backs last season before leaving for his alma mater Brookwood.
Also gone from the staff this season will be Troy Hobbs, who was on the staff for three seasons, serving as special teams coordinator and inside receivers coach.
Hobbs was the head coach at Shiloh High School from 2012-2014 and was the assistant head coach under Bob Sphire at North Gwinnett in 2015-2016. He is leaving to take job at Camden County to again work for Sphire.
Hobbs was the interim head coach at Colquitt County after Propst was suspended and then dismissed in early 2019.
