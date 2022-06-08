MOULTRIE — Moultrie YMCA MG’s Xcel Silver team had four girls for their first time to qualify to compete in the 2022 USAG Regional Meet.
The meet was held at the Foley Event Center located in Foley, Ala., hosted by the Bama Bounders.
It was a three-day event with girls from the 8 states surrounding our state.
The girls compete against other gymnasts in our region in their same level and age group.
Only 50% of the gymnasts who attend receive an award at the meet.
Joselyn Juarez scored a 37.975 AA, for fourth place, in her first regional meet, setting a new MG record.
“Joselyn was ready to perform, her form was excellent,” said Coach Jeremy Merritt.
Juarez was the silver medal champion on floor with a score of 9.6 breaking her own MG floor record.
“Joselyn had her best meet of the season. She was precise on all of her events, focused on placing on every event and she did,” said Coach Dawn Harvell.
Raley Merritt finished 10th AA with the score 37.575.
Raley earned 9.575, personal best score to be the silver medal champion of her age group.
“Raley performed her best vault ever in the competition,” said Harvell. “She has worked very hard in practice to improve that event.”
She placed 11th on bars, 9.425 and on beam, 9.3.
Right behind Raley was her sister Joslyn Merritt, who placed 4th on vault with a personal best score of 9.55.
“As a Dad and a coach, I saw that that was their weakest event, so I studied drills to help them improve,” Coach Merritt said.
“They shined in their first regional meet, pure happiness.”.
Joslyn’s AA score was a 37.10.
Kenya Poblete scored a 36.775 AA in her first regional meet.
“Kenya performed well, nines on all events, but she was in a very tough age group,” said Coach Harvell.
Her highest event was balance beam scoring a 9.4.
“A great program that has great athletes just sent the five girls to regionals this year,” Coach Merritt said.
