MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County junior varsity softball team took a 2-1 record into its Tuesday doubleheader at Lee County.
The results of the games were not available at press time.
The JV Lady Packers won their first two games, before falling to Tift County at Lady Packer Field.
The Colquitt girls’ first win of the season came against Tift County in the first game of an August 11 scheduled doubleheader. Colquitt scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and went on to 6-1 victory.
Maris Hopper pitched all five innings, giving up just the one run and one hit while striking out nine.
She also contributed two hits, as did Kaden Sutton. Connie Norman had the other Colquitt County base hit. Sutton drove in two runs. Ella Lowry drove in one.
The second game of the scheduled doubleheader was rained out.
The next day, the JV Lady Packers beat Thomas County Central 14-2.
Again, Colquitt scored three times in the first inning, but this time added four in the second and seven more in the third.
The game was called after Thomas County Central scored its only two runs in the top of the fourth.
Sutton had two hits and Lowry and Carli Pearson each chipped in one.
Pearson and Sutton each drove in three runs.
Hopper went the first three innings in the circle and did not give up a run or a hit and again struck out nine batters.
Sutton pitched the top of the fourth and was charged with both runs.
Last Wednesday, Tift County turned the tables on the Lady Packers, scoring two runs in the first inning and four more in the third on the way to a 9-2 victory.
Laura Bryan had two hits and Hopper, Sutton, Pearson and Nubia Madison each had one.
Hopper and Sutton did the pitching.
The JV Lady Packers will be back at Packer Park today to play host to Bainbridge.
