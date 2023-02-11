MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County junior varsity boys soccer team broke a 2-2 tie with a pair of second-half goals to defeat Tift County 4-2 on Feb. 6 in its season-opener at Packer Park.
Turner McDaniel scored three of the Packers goals.
“The boys played great in a tough, physical match,” said Colquitt County coach Andy Chapura.
Colquitt got on the board first on what Chapura characterized as a “screaming shot” from McDaniel.
The Packers raised their lead to 2-0 on McDaniel’s second goal of the game five minutes later.
The Blue Devils scored late in the half to pull to within one at the break and got another goal midway through the second half to tie the match.
But several minutes after Tift knotted the game, Thomas Perza scored and the Packers reclaimed the lead for good.
McDaniel got the hat trick with his third goal of the game with five minutes remaining.
“I am pleased with with the performance and the effort the players showed in their first match of the season,” Chapura said. “You are always worried about how the players will play in the first game, let alone against a quality team like Tift County.
“The boys played like mid-season veterans. It was an exciting match to watch. It gave the large home crowd a lot to cheer about.”
