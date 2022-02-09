MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County girls and boys soccer teams opened with a pair of shutouts at Lowndes on Monday.
The JV Lady Packers won 3-0.
The Colquitt County JV boys won 5-0, getting goals from Kevin Hernandez, Thomas Perza, Rodger Umanzor, Bielman Cinto and Federico Sanchez.
"We played very well for our first match of the year," said coach Andy Chapura. "Goalkeeper Wilson Hulett had a fantastic stop on a Lowndes PK. Wilson played lights-out all night long.
"I am very proud of how the boys have pulled together to play as a team. We moved the ball around great. The defense was stellar. I cannot say enough how proud I am of these boys."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.