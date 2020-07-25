MOULTRIE - The team of Tyler Key and Spencer Ball turned in a 63 on Saturday for a 1-shot lead after the first round of the Ramsey Pidcock Invitational being held at Sunset Country Club.
The final round will be held Sunday.
The duo of Brock Young and Reb Benton, also playing in the championship flight, shot 64 on Saturday.
Four teams were two shots back at 65: Lee Wright and Clay Cantley, Adam Cooper and Mike Reed, Andrew Eunice and Eli Stripling and Andrew Dismuke and Todd Helton.
Craig Stevens and Kelly Yielding turn in a 66 to take the first-round lead in the second flight.
In the first flight, the teams of Mike Lemmo and Colt Redding and John Lee Redding and Ernie Venet are tied at 67.
Jay Beverley and Rex Hill teamed up to shoot a 69, good enough for the lead in the fifth flight.
In the third flight, the teams of Jared Lee and Branden Bennett and Wesley Rogers and Alex McGee each turned in first-round scores of 71.
Martin Cardin and Steve Singley also shot a 71 and lead the fourth flight.
The team of Sonny Presley and Dwayne Hall shot 73 and lead the sixth flight.
In the seventh flight, the teams of Glen Gray and Adam Gray and Kent Shealy and Quentin Bates are tied atop the leader board with a 76.
